Starting July 1: Your Everyday Banking Might Cost You More – Find Out Why!

New Delhi: Starting July 1, 2025, several major private sector banks including HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank will implement revised charges across various credit card and banking services. Customers are advised to stay updated with these changes to avoid unexpected fees.

HDFC Bank to Impose New Charges on Credit Card Transactions

HDFC Bank has notified its customers of several changes to its credit card fee structure, particularly targeting digital transactions such as:

1. Online Gaming Transactions

A 1% fee will apply if a customer spends more than Rs 10,000/month on skill-based online gaming platforms such as Dream11, Rummy Culture, Junglee Games, MPL , etc.

will apply if a customer spends more than on skill-based online gaming platforms such as , etc. The fee is capped at Rs 4,999/month .

. No reward points will be awarded for such transactions.

2. Wallet Loading Charges

Loading more than Rs 10,000/month into third-party wallets like PayTM, Mobikwik, Freecharge, Ola Money using an HDFC credit card will attract a 1% fee on the entire amount.

into third-party wallets like using an HDFC credit card will attract a on the entire amount. This fee is also capped at Rs 4,999/month.

3. Utility Bill Payments

A 1% charge will apply if monthly utility bill payments exceed Rs 50,000 using the HDFC credit card.

will apply if exceed using the HDFC credit card. Insurance payments are excluded from this category and won’t attract additional fees.

4. Rent, Fuel, and Education Payments

Rent payments will continue to be charged at 1% , with the maximum fee capped at Rs 4,999 per transaction .

will continue to be charged at , with the . Fuel payments exceeding Rs 15,000 will incur a 1% fee.

exceeding will incur a 1% fee. Education-related payments made directly to official websites or through official card swipes will remain exempt from these charges.

ICICI Bank Revises Service Charges on Cash Transactions and ATMs

ICICI Bank has announced revised fees for various banking transactions, including deposits, ATM usage, and debit card services.

Also Read: Rinku Singh to Marry MP Priya Saroj! Engagement and Wedding Dates Fixed

1. Cash and Cheque Deposit Charges

A new fee of Rs 2 per Rs 1,000 will be applied for cash deposits, cheque submissions, DD (Demand Draft), and PO (Pay Order) transactions.

will be applied for cash deposits, cheque submissions, DD (Demand Draft), and PO (Pay Order) transactions. The minimum charge is Rs 50, and the maximum charge is Rs 15,000.

is Rs 50, and the is Rs 15,000. Previously, the charge was Rs 50 up to Rs 10,000, and Rs 5 per Rs 1,000 thereafter.

2. ATM Usage Charges

After three free transactions at non-ICICI ATMs , fees are now: Rs 23 for financial transactions (up from Rs 21). Rs 8.5 for non-financial transactions.

, fees are now: For ICICI ATMs , after five free transactions: Rs 23 per financial transaction for regular savings accounts.

, after five free transactions:

3. Debit Card Fees

Annual fee for ICICI Bank debit cards increased from Rs 200 to Rs 300 .

for ICICI Bank debit cards increased from . Replacement debit card fee has also gone up from Rs 200 to Rs 300.

Customers Advised to Review New Charges Before July 1

With these changes set to come into effect from July 1, 2025, customers of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are advised to review their monthly spending and banking habits. Staying informed will help minimize unnecessary charges and optimize usage.

SEO Keywords Targeted:

HDFC Bank credit card charges July 2025

ICICI Bank revised ATM fees

Private banks new charges India

Online gaming transaction fee

HDFC wallet loading charges

Utility bill payment credit card fee

ICICI cash deposit charges 2025

Credit card reward points update

Debit card annual fee ICICI

Banking service charges India July 2025

Let me know if you’d like a shorter version for social media or email newsletter content.