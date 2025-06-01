Rinku Singh to Marry MP Priya Saroj! Engagement and Wedding Dates Fixed

In a major development that blends sports with politics, Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is reportedly all set to tie the knot with Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament Priya Saroj. Sources indicate that the couple will marry in a grand ceremony in Varanasi on November 18, 2025.

Engagement Ceremony to Be Held in Lucknow

Before the wedding, a ring ceremony will be held on June 8 at the luxurious Seven Star Hotel in Lucknow. Both families of Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj are expected to attend the private engagement event. According to reports, the wedding will take place at the Taj Hotel in Varanasi, and preparations are already underway.

Speculations Around Wedding Confirmed

Speculation regarding their marriage began earlier this year in January. Now, these reports have been confirmed by Priya Saroj’s father, Tufani Saroj, a senior Samajwadi Party leader and current MLA from Uttar Pradesh. He stated that the two families held discussions about the wedding and have agreed on the arrangements.

Earlier rumors about the couple being engaged were dismissed by Tufani Saroj, who clarified that although discussions were held, no formal engagement had taken place at that time.

High-Profile Wedding Expected

The wedding is expected to be attended by top political leaders, celebrities, and industrialists. With both Rinku and Priya gaining popularity in their respective fields, the marriage is drawing significant attention from media and fans alike.

Who Is Priya Saroj?

Priya Saroj, at just 25 years old, made history by winning the Lok Sabha elections from Machhlishahr, becoming one of the youngest MPs in India. A Supreme Court lawyer by profession, Priya completed her schooling from Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi, earned her undergraduate degree from Delhi University, and later completed her LLB from Amity University, Noida.

Her father, Tufani Saroj, has served as a Member of Parliament three times and is an influential figure in Uttar Pradesh politics.

Who Is Rinku Singh?

Rinku Singh is a rising star in Indian cricket, known for his match-winning performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and consistent domestic form. His strong middle-order batting and calm demeanor have earned him a loyal fan base and attention from selectors for future international matches.