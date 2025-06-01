Karnataka Hit by Heaviest Pre-Monsoon Rain in 125 Years, 71 Lives Lost
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed the data in an official release, noting widespread destruction across the state.
Karnataka has witnessed its heaviest pre-monsoon rainfall in 125 years during April and May, recording a staggering 197% increase over the seasonal average. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed the data in an official release, noting widespread destruction across the state.
Table of Contents
71 Dead, Hundreds of Homes Damaged
The extreme rainfall triggered natural disasters across the state, resulting in 71 deaths. Among the causes were lightning strikes (48 deaths), falling trees (9), house collapses (5), drowning (4), landslides (4), and one case of electrocution. The state has provided an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to each bereaved family.
Alongside human casualties, 702 animals perished during the storms, with compensation already distributed in 698 cases.
A total of 2,068 houses were damaged in the rain-related incidents. Of these, 75 were completely destroyed. The government has already provided financial aid to 1,926 families affected by the damage.
Also Read: “Is This Humanity?”: YS Jagan Questions AP Govt Over Ration Delivery Rollback
Crops on Over 15,000 Hectares Destroyed
Agriculture has taken a major hit, with 15,378.32 hectares of crop damage reported. This includes 11,915.66 hectares of agricultural crops and 3,462.66 hectares of horticultural crops. Authorities are currently uploading damage details into the compensation portal to ensure swift financial support to farmers.
Relief Fund Mobilised, Officials on High Alert
CM Siddaramaiah stated that over ₹1,000 crore is available under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), and has instructed district officials to utilise the funds liberally for emergency relief.
With the full monsoon season approaching, the Chief Minister has directed all district administrations to remain on high alert and respond swiftly to any further damage or distress.
Ensuring Agricultural Preparedness
Emphasising the importance of agricultural continuity, Siddaramaiah said steps are being taken to ensure timely availability of seeds and fertilisers. “Karnataka saw record food grain production last year, and sowing this year has started on a positive note,” he added.
Call for Vigilance as Monsoon Nears
The state government has urged citizens and officials alike to remain vigilant as monsoon activity intensifies, stressing the need for rapid response mechanisms to prevent further loss of life and property.