Karnataka Hit by Heaviest Pre-Monsoon Rain in 125 Years, 71 Lives Lost

Karnataka has witnessed its heaviest pre-monsoon rainfall in 125 years during April and May, recording a staggering 197% increase over the seasonal average. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed the data in an official release, noting widespread destruction across the state.

71 Dead, Hundreds of Homes Damaged

The extreme rainfall triggered natural disasters across the state, resulting in 71 deaths. Among the causes were lightning strikes (48 deaths), falling trees (9), house collapses (5), drowning (4), landslides (4), and one case of electrocution. The state has provided an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to each bereaved family.

Alongside human casualties, 702 animals perished during the storms, with compensation already distributed in 698 cases.

A total of 2,068 houses were damaged in the rain-related incidents. Of these, 75 were completely destroyed. The government has already provided financial aid to 1,926 families affected by the damage.

Also Read: “Is This Humanity?”: YS Jagan Questions AP Govt Over Ration Delivery Rollback

Crops on Over 15,000 Hectares Destroyed

Agriculture has taken a major hit, with 15,378.32 hectares of crop damage reported. This includes 11,915.66 hectares of agricultural crops and 3,462.66 hectares of horticultural crops. Authorities are currently uploading damage details into the compensation portal to ensure swift financial support to farmers.

#Agumbe started the MONSOON 2025 with 25.5 mm



June – September, official monsoon time.#KarnatakaRains pic.twitter.com/kTD73CJf5d — Naveen Reddy (@navin_ankampali) June 1, 2025

Relief Fund Mobilised, Officials on High Alert

CM Siddaramaiah stated that over ₹1,000 crore is available under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), and has instructed district officials to utilise the funds liberally for emergency relief.

With the full monsoon season approaching, the Chief Minister has directed all district administrations to remain on high alert and respond swiftly to any further damage or distress.

Clips of fierce rainfall in Bengaluru are popping up on social media. It appears Monsoon 2025 is going to be sizeable in India.



Just days back, streets across the IT capital got flooded because of strong precipitation.#KarnatakaRains#bengalururains

pic.twitter.com/0Lo3uvuwaD — ECO Discussion (@ecodiscussion1) May 31, 2025

Ensuring Agricultural Preparedness

Emphasising the importance of agricultural continuity, Siddaramaiah said steps are being taken to ensure timely availability of seeds and fertilisers. “Karnataka saw record food grain production last year, and sowing this year has started on a positive note,” he added.

Call for Vigilance as Monsoon Nears

The state government has urged citizens and officials alike to remain vigilant as monsoon activity intensifies, stressing the need for rapid response mechanisms to prevent further loss of life and property.