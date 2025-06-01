“Is This Humanity?”: YS Jagan Questions AP Govt Over Ration Delivery Rollback

Tadepalli: YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a scathing attack on the Chandrababu Naidu-led government for discontinuing the door-to-door ration delivery system that was widely implemented during his tenure. He questioned the government’s “lack of humanity” and accused it of pushing lakhs of families into distress.

“Why This Grudge Against Services to the Poor?”: Jagan Questions TDP Government

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Jagan wrote:

“Chandrababu ji, why are you angry with the services rendered to the doorsteps of the people? Why are you bringing ‘ration’ difficulties to the poor again?”

He accused the TDP government of intentionally dismantling a people-centric welfare system that helped eliminate discrimination, exploitation, and delays in ration distribution.

YSRCP Chief Defends Door Delivery System Launched Under His Government

Jagan recalled that prior to YSRCP’s rule, ration shops were plagued by delays, poor quality supplies, and long queues. He said that many families stopped taking rations due to these hurdles.

Under his government, village and ward secretariats, along with ration vehicles and volunteers, were deployed to ensure transparent, efficient, and quality delivery of ration to every household.

He emphasized:

“This was a reform the entire country praised. Why reverse something that worked for the people?”

Jagan Highlights Job Losses Following Cancellation of Welfare Services

Jagan also pointed out that the discontinuation of 9,260 ration vehicles has left around 20,000 people jobless, most of whom belong to BC, SC, ST, and minority communities.

He further accused the TDP government of:

Laying off 2.6 lakh volunteers

Removing over 3 lakh workers from other state-run services such as AP Beverages Corporation and AP Fibernet

from other state-run services such as Dismantling village clinics, RBKs, and secretariats under the guise of “rationalisation”

“From Welfare to Exploitation”: Jagan Warns of Return to Old System

Jagan expressed concerns that ending the doorstep ration delivery system reopens the door for corruption and middlemen, leaving the poor vulnerable once again.

He accused Chandrababu Naidu of misleading volunteers during elections by promising them ₹10,000 per month, only to abandon them post-election.