Champions at Last! PSG Write History with Biggest Win Ever in UCL Final

Munich: After years of heartbreak and near-misses, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have finally lifted their first UEFA Champions League trophy, and they did so in historic fashion with a 5-0 demolition of Inter Milan in the final held in Munich.

This emphatic victory marks the largest winning margin ever in a Champions League final, solidifying PSG’s dominance and rewriting European football history.

Record-Breaking Night for Paris Saint-Germain in Munich

PSG’s triumph is not only their maiden Champions League title, but it also goes down as a record-breaking final, with a five-goal winning margin—the biggest in the competition’s history.

The win also makes PSG only the second French club to lift the European Cup, after Marseille’s win in 1993, which also came in Munich and also against an Italian opponent.

Achraf Hakimi and Desire Doue Set the Tone Early

The match began with fireworks as Achraf Hakimi netted the opener in the 12th minute against his former club, Inter Milan. Just seven minutes later, 19-year-old Desire Doue scored PSG’s second goal, showing remarkable composure.

Doue wasn’t done yet—he scored again in the second half, becoming the youngest player since Eusebio in 1962 to net a brace in a Champions League final.

Kvaratskhelia and Mayulu Complete the Rout

Inter Milan struggled to gain momentum throughout the match, with PSG’s pressing and attack leaving no room to breathe. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added a fourth in the 73rd minute after a swift counterattack, and Senny Mayulu, coming off the bench, scored in the 86th minute to seal a 5-0 rout.

Historic Win for Luis Enrique and PSG

PSG coach Luis Enrique, who previously won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2015, made history by becoming only the second manager after Pep Guardiola to win the trophy with two different clubs.

“We did it for the fans and for Paris. This club had never won the Champions League. It’s a dream come true,” Enrique said after the match.

PSG’s Dream Comes True After a Decade of Pursuit

After investing heavily in talent over the past decade, PSG finally fulfilled their long-standing ambition to become champions of Europe. With a perfect blend of youth and experience, their performance in the final showed complete dominance from start to finish.

Midfielder Vitinha summed it up perfectly: