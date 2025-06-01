Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Now Cheaper Than Ever – Here’s Why It’s Worth Every Rupee

If you’re looking for a flagship killer smartphone under ₹50,000, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 5G might be the perfect choice. Packed with high-end features like a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, a 50MP triple-camera setup, and a unique wooden finish, this device combines performance, style, and value. Here’s everything you need to know about the Amazon price drop and the specs of Motorola’s latest premium smartphone.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 5G Amazon Price Deal Explained

Originally launched in India at ₹59,999, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 5G is now listed at ₹48,999 on Amazon—a direct discount without the need for coupon codes or flash sales.

Additional Discounts and Bank Offers:

₹1,250 extra off on select bank cards like HDFC Bank

on select bank cards like No-cost EMI options starting at just ₹2,376/month

options starting at just ₹2,376/month Exchange bonus up to ₹46,500 , depending on the model and condition of your old device

, depending on the model and condition of your old device Add-ons like extended warranty and screen damage protection available for extra cost

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 5G Specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is built for users who want top-tier performance, display quality, and camera capabilities without crossing the ₹50,000 mark.

Display:

6.7-inch 1.5K Super pOLED curved display (1220p resolution)

curved display (1220p resolution) 144Hz refresh rate and 2500 nits peak brightness

and HDR10+, DCI-P3 100%, LTPS, and Pantone Validated

Performance:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor

processor 12GB LPDDR5X RAM (expandable up to 24GB with virtual RAM)

(expandable up to 24GB with virtual RAM) 512GB UFS 4.0 storage

Android 14 with a clean, near-stock experience

Camera:

Triple rear camera setup : 50MP primary sensor 50MP ultra-wide lens 64MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and laser autofocus

: 50MP front-facing selfie camera

Battery & Charging:

4500mAh battery , rated for up to 40 hours

, rated for 125W wired fast charging

50W wireless charging

10W reverse wireless charging

Should You Buy the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 5G?

If you’re a power user, mobile photographer, or display enthusiast looking for a smartphone under ₹50,000, the Edge 50 Ultra 5G is easily one of the best flagship killers in 2025. With premium hardware, a unique wooden back panel, and the latest Snapdragon chip, it stands out against competitors in both design and performance.