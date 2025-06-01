Woman Thief Caught in Secunderabad After Changing Clothes 3 Times to Evade CCTV

Secunderabad: In a dramatic theft case that involved high-level surveillance and clever disguise tactics, police have arrested a woman who committed burglary while changing outfits multiple times to mislead CCTV tracking. The accused, Gaddameddi Vijaya (45), was arrested by the Varasiguda police after intensive investigation across hundreds of surveillance cameras.

6.7 Tolas of Gold, 1 Kg of Silver, and ₹38,000 Cash Stolen

The case came to light after a complaint was lodged with the Varasiguda Police Station by a woman named Durga, a resident of Parsigutta, who reported that 6.7 tolas of gold, 1 kg of silver, and ₹38,000 in cash were stolen from her home on July 23.

Police Trace Suspect Using 500 CCTV Cameras

The investigation, led by Additional DCP (East Zone) J Narsaiah, Chilakalaguda ACP K Shashank Reddy, and Inspector Madhusudhan Reddy, relied on footage from over 500 CCTV cameras from Parsigutta to Machchollaram.

As officers tracked the footage, they noticed a woman changing her clothes at different checkpoints—once in a saree, then in jeans, and finally in a nightie. This raised suspicion and allowed police to narrow down the suspect.

Arrest in Machchollaram: Serial Burglar Confesses

The accused was identified as Vijaya, a resident of Machchollaram, who eventually confessed to the crime upon being confronted with CCTV evidence. Police say this was not her first offense—she had earlier committed thefts under Neredmet Police Station in the Rachakonda Commissionerate and Alwal PS under Cyberabad Commissionerate, using the same technique of changing outfits to avoid identification.

The Modus Operandi: Disguise and Deceive

According to police, Vijaya wore three different sets of clothes during her theft operations to throw off investigators. Her plan was to prevent being identified through continuous surveillance footage—however, the police’s vigilance and thorough tracking of camera sequences led to her eventual arrest.

Gold, Silver, and Cash Recovered

Authorities have successfully recovered the stolen gold ornaments, silver, and cash from the accused. She has been remanded to judicial custody and will be produced in court.