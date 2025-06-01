Miss World 2025 Grand Finale Lights Up Hyderabad: Thailand’s Beauty Crowned Winner

Hyderabad hosted a glittering celebration of global beauty, fashion, and culture as the 72nd Miss World edition culminated in a grand finale at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on May 10, 2025. With dignitaries, Bollywood stars, and an electric crowd, the event proved to be a night to remember.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Graces the Inaugural Ceremony

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accompanied by his wife Geetha Reddy, attended the inaugural session of the pageant. Although the CM chose not to make a speech, he appeared on stage during the announcement of the winner, later formally declaring, “The 72nd edition of the Miss World contest is over.”

Thailand’s Contestant Wins Miss World 2025

Excitement peaked when the name of the contestant from Thailand was announced as the winner. Thousands of Thai fans had gathered at HITEX, waving banners and cheering loudly. The buzz leading up to the event hinted at her victory, and the result aligned with the audience’s expectations.

There was even chatter that the Miss World organization had predetermined the winner. Nevertheless, the moment was met with thunderous applause and celebration from the crowd.

Indian Representative Nandini Gupta Receives Massive Support

India’s representative, Nandini Gupta, also received loud cheers from the home crowd. Every mention of her name sparked enthusiastic applause, showing strong national pride and support.

Bollywood Glitz Adds Star Power to the Event

The night wasn’t just about crowning a queen—it was a full-scale entertainment extravaganza. Performances by Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s team and actor Ishaan Khatter had the stadium buzzing. Ishaan brought the house down with his electrifying dance to the Telugu Oscar-winning song “Naatu Naatu”.

Fashion Meets Culture: Telangana Handlooms Take the Spotlight

A special ramp walk showcased contestants wearing traditional Telangana handloom sarees and outfits, resembling a living rainbow (Harivillu). These vibrant garments were designed by renowned fashion designer Archana Kochhar, who also took to the ramp to celebrate the moment with the participants.

Celebrities and Ministers in Attendance

The event saw the presence of several high-profile guests, including Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife, as well as Telangana ministers Bhatti Vikramarka and Jupally Krishna Rao, who added prestige to the occasion.