Lava Launches Budget 5G Smartphones in India: Storm Lite 5G and Storm Play 5G Starting at ₹7,999

Hyderabad: Indian smartphone brand Lava has unveiled two new budget-friendly 5G smartphones for the Indian market—Lava Storm Lite 5G and Lava Storm Play 5G. Targeted at users looking for affordable 5G Android devices, both models pack competitive features for their price points.

Display and Design

Both smartphones feature a 6.75-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, promising a smooth and immersive viewing experience. The handsets come in attractive colour variants: Astral Blue and Cosmic Titanium.

Performance and Variants

Lava Storm Lite 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 octa-core processor , paired with 4GB RAM and available in 64GB or 128GB storage options.

is powered by the , paired with and available in storage options. Lava Storm Play 5G comes with the more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

Both models support expandable memory via microSD card, and run the latest Android 15 OS. Users also get dual SIM support.

Camera and Security

On the camera front, both phones sport a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor, along with an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor ensures convenient and secure unlocking.

Battery and Connectivity

The devices are equipped with a massive 5,000mAh battery, with fast charging support:

Storm Lite 5G supports 15W fast charging

supports Storm Play 5G supports 18W fast charging

Connectivity features include:

5G support

4G VoLTE

Dual-band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.3

USB Type-C port

Price and Availability

Lava Storm Lite 5G (4GB RAM + 64GB Storage) is priced at ₹7,999 . It will be available for purchase on Amazon through a special sale on June 24 at 12 PM .

(4GB RAM + 64GB Storage) is priced at . It will be available for purchase on through a special sale on . Lava Storm Play 5G (6GB RAM + 128GB Storage) is priced at ₹9,999, and will go on sale via Amazon on June 19 at 12 PM.

Lava has also confirmed that both devices will receive 1 major Android OS update and 2 years of security updates, making them a compelling choice in the budget segment.