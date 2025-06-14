Lava Launches Budget 5G Smartphones in India: Storm Lite 5G and Storm Play 5G Starting at ₹7,999
Hyderabad: Indian smartphone brand Lava has unveiled two new budget-friendly 5G smartphones for the Indian market—Lava Storm Lite 5G and Lava Storm Play 5G. Targeted at users looking for affordable 5G Android devices, both models pack competitive features for their price points.
Table of Contents
Display and Design
Both smartphones feature a 6.75-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, promising a smooth and immersive viewing experience. The handsets come in attractive colour variants: Astral Blue and Cosmic Titanium.
Performance and Variants
- Lava Storm Lite 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 octa-core processor, paired with 4GB RAM and available in 64GB or 128GB storage options.
- Lava Storm Play 5G comes with the more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage.
Both models support expandable memory via microSD card, and run the latest Android 15 OS. Users also get dual SIM support.
Camera and Security
On the camera front, both phones sport a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor, along with an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor ensures convenient and secure unlocking.
Battery and Connectivity
The devices are equipped with a massive 5,000mAh battery, with fast charging support:
- Storm Lite 5G supports 15W fast charging
- Storm Play 5G supports 18W fast charging
Connectivity features include:
- 5G support
- 4G VoLTE
- Dual-band Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5.3
- USB Type-C port
Price and Availability
- Lava Storm Lite 5G (4GB RAM + 64GB Storage) is priced at ₹7,999. It will be available for purchase on Amazon through a special sale on June 24 at 12 PM.
- Lava Storm Play 5G (6GB RAM + 128GB Storage) is priced at ₹9,999, and will go on sale via Amazon on June 19 at 12 PM.
Lava has also confirmed that both devices will receive 1 major Android OS update and 2 years of security updates, making them a compelling choice in the budget segment.