Left alliance accuses Yunus of driving Bangladesh towards crisis

Dhaka: As political conflict continues to mount in Bangladesh, the Democratic Left Alliance (LDA) accused the interim government’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus of pushing the nation towards a long-term crisis in an attempt to appease the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizen Party (NCP), local media reported.

The remarks came after Yunus, in a recent address to the nation, announced that national elections and a referendum would be held simultaneously in the first half of February 2026.

In a statement, the LDA–an alliance of six leftist parties –alleged that Yunus’ announcement regarding the implementation order of the July Charter, the referendum, and the Constitution Reform Council was “one-sided and unconstitutional”.

“There is no provision in the constitution for issuing such an order [July charter order] or holding a referendum. The president can only issue ordinances,” Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, The Daily Star quoted the LDA as saying.

The alliance said Yunus’ speech also failed to mention the parties’ notes of dissent and argued that his claim of consensus among all political parties on 30 out of 48 proposals related to the constitution during dialogues with the consensus commission was inaccurate.

“There are no more than 11 proposals on which all political parties have reached consensus. If consensus among BNP, Jamaat, and NCP is considered as consensus of all, then the entire series of meetings of the consensus commission becomes questionable,” the LDA stated.

According to the statement, such an order issued in the name of the country’s President falls outside the mandate and authority of an interim government.

Meanwhile, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President ASM Abdur Rab warned that any fresh political crisis over the implementation of the July charter could plunge Bangladesh into disaster.

“At this critical juncture for the nation, political divisions, antagonism, and rivalries must be avoided. For the sake of national security and stability, a balance of constitutional, political, and social safeguards must be established through dialogue and understanding,” the JSD leader stated.

Earlier on Friday, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher raised doubts over the impartiality of the upcoming referendum and the February 2026 election, while claiming that Yunus’ recent address to the nation indicated that the interim government was being directed to serve the interests of a particular party.

The eight Islamist parties, including Jamaat, condemned the announcement and reiterated their demand to hold a referendum before the election.

Bangladesh continues to face growing uncertainty and political turmoil ahead of next year’s election.

The parties that earlier collaborated with Yunus to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, remain at loggerheads over reform proposals.