Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next three days, the Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

Safiya Begum7 December 2024 - 14:49
Light to moderate rain likely in Telangana in next 3 days: Met

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next three days, the Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that dry weather is likely to prevail in the state from December 10 to 13.

Mist or hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning hours at isolated places in a few districts of Telangana during the next seven days.

No large change in minimum temperatures during the same period.

Rainfall occurred at isolated places in Telangana during the last 24 hours, the report added.

