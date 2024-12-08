Light to moderate rain likely in Telangana in next 5 days: Met

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next five days, the Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that misty or hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning hours, isolated in a few districts of the state, during the next seven days.

No large change in minimum temperatures during the same period.

Dry weather is likely to prevail in Telangana on December 13 and 14.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Rangareddy district of Telangana during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall occurred at a few places in the state during the same period, the report added.