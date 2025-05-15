Lizard Found in Chicken Biryani at AR MEHFIL Family Restaurant in Ibrahimpatnam, Triggers Outrage

A customer named Krishna Reddy reportedly discovered a lizard in his chicken biryani at the popular AR MEHFIL Family Restaurant located in Ibrahimpatnam. The disturbing incident took place during a routine dining experience and has since gone viral on social media, drawing public attention to serious food safety lapses.

Public Outcry and Demands for Action

The discovery has triggered outrage among consumers and local residents, with many demanding strict action against the restaurant for negligence. Several customers have taken to social media platforms to share their concerns under hashtags like #FoodSafety, #RestaurantIncident, and #ConsumerRights. The incident has raised questions about hygiene standards and inspection protocols followed by the establishment.

Authorities Urged to Investigate

Consumer rights activists and the general public are calling on food safety authorities to conduct a thorough investigation. Many are urging the concerned departments to inspect the restaurant, assess food preparation practices, and ensure that corrective measures are taken to avoid such incidents in the future.

Officials have yet to make a formal statement, but sources indicate that the restaurant could face penalties if found guilty of violating food safety regulations.

Reminder on Importance of Hygiene in Food Industry

This incident serves as a grim reminder of the importance of maintaining high hygiene standards in the food industry. As customers express growing concerns, the focus now shifts to ensuring that such health hazards are not repeated and that consumer rights are protected at all levels.