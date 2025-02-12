Long Queues for New Ration Card Applications at ‘Mee Seva’ Centers in Telangana

Hyderabad: The newly launched Ration Card Application process has led to long queues and overcrowding at ‘Mee Seva’ centers across Telangana. The process began on Monday evening and since Tuesday morning, people have been lining up at various centers to apply for new ration cards, make changes, and update Aadhaar details.

Overcrowding and Server Issues at Mee Seva Centers

Since early morning today, people have been queuing up at prominent Mee Seva centers in Hyderabad, including Koti Government Mee Seva Center and Malakpet Consumer Affairs Office. Applicants, some of whom have been waiting for hours, have expressed frustration over the lack of attention from officials and the slow pace of services. Mee Seva officials reported that server issues have occurred due to the sudden influx of applications.

Additionally, many applicants for new ration cards, Aadhaar updates, and changes to existing ration cards have been left waiting for long periods of time. People have raised concerns about the delay in processing their applications and the slow service due to a lack of staff at the Mee Seva centers.

Online Registration and Application Process

The state government has allowed those whose names were not included in the ration card eligibility list to apply once again through the Pragati Palana program. This has led to another surge of people flocking to the Mee Seva centers for new ration card applications. As of now, over 17,088 applications have been received from Khammam district and 38,879 applications from Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Officials confirmed that these applications are being processed online.

Once the registration process concludes, the eligibility of the applicants will be determined, and a final list of eligible individuals will be made public.

Ration Card Issuance Process Gaining Momentum

Since the Congress government came into power, the process of issuing new ration cards has gained speed. People from impoverished areas in Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts have shown renewed hope, as applications were submitted through the Pragati Palana program. Based on these applications, a list of eligible candidates was prepared and presented to the respective Gram Sabhas for approval. After the Gram Sabhas’ approval, the final list was made.

Once the state government issues the necessary orders, officials are prepared to begin distributing ration cards to the approved individuals. However, due to the ongoing Teachers’ MLC elections code, the distribution process may face some delays, as reported by officials.

Key Announcement from the Civil Supplies Department

The Civil Supplies Department has also made some important announcements regarding ration card applications. They have clarified that applicants who fail to meet the eligibility criteria may face rejection. The government has urged applicants to ensure they meet the necessary requirements to avoid any inconvenience in the processing of their applications.

With lakhs of people still waiting for their ration cards, the state hopes to streamline the process and speed up the issuance of new cards once the election code concludes.