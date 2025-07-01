Lyon wants to win away series in India, England and another WTC title before retirement

New Delhi: Veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has made it clear that retirement is not on his mind anytime soon. At 37, Lyon still harbours strong ambitions—chief among them is winning away Test series in India and England, along with another World Test Championship (WTC) title before calling time on his career.

A Key Figure in Australia’s WTC Success

Lyon played an instrumental role in Australia’s WTC Final victory over India in 2023 and was part of the squad that suffered a defeat against South Africa in the most recent final at Lord’s.

After Australia’s 159-run win against West Indies in Barbados, Lyon passed on the responsibility of leading the team’s traditional victory song to Alex Carey, a role he held for over 12 years. Yet, the offie believes he still has “plenty of renditions left” as a player.

Focused on Winning in India and England

“I’ve always said I want to win away in India. I want to win away in England. We’ve got that opportunity in a couple of years’ time,” Lyon said, speaking to cricket.com.au.

He added, “We’ve got to take it Test by Test and do everything right here in the West Indies. Then we’ve got a massive summer at home with the Ashes. But another World Test Championship final is definitely on my radar.”

Climbing the All-Time Wickets List

With 556 Test wickets, Lyon stands third among Australian bowlers—only behind the legendary Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563). With two more Tests in the West Indies this month and England’s tour to Australia later this year, Lyon has a strong chance of overtaking McGrath soon.

Respect for Warne and the Journey Ahead

“Warney’s a long way away. In my eyes, he’s the greatest to ever play the game,” Lyon acknowledged. “I’m just lucky to be part of a pretty special cricket team at the moment. We’re on our way to becoming a great team—we’re not there yet. But to be part of this bowling attack and play my role is special. That’s the reason why I keep playing.”