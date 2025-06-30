Azhar Mahmood Appointed as Pakistan’s Acting Red-Ball Head Coach

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially appointed Azhar Mahmood as the acting red-ball head coach of the national cricket team. His appointment comes ahead of Pakistan’s entry into the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and will remain in effect until the conclusion of his current contract.

Azhar Mahmood Replaces Aaqib Javed in Red-Ball Role

Following the departure of Jason Gillespie in late 2024, Aaqib Javed had temporarily taken charge as Pakistan’s red-ball coach. However, Azhar Mahmood, a former Pakistan all-rounder and seasoned coach, now steps into the role with an eye on long-term performance in Test cricket.

The PCB released an official statement, praising Mahmood’s experience:

“His red-ball pedigree is underscored by two County Championship titles – an achievement that speaks volumes about his leadership, tactical acumen, and unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Pakistan Eyes Strong Comeback in WTC 2025–27 Cycle

Mahmood’s first major challenge will be the two-match home Test series against South Africa, scheduled for later in 2025. This marks the beginning of Pakistan’s WTC 2025–27 campaign after finishing last in the 2023–25 cycle, with just five wins out of 14 matches.

With his deep understanding of Test cricket dynamics and strong domestic coaching record, Mahmood is expected to build a more disciplined and competitive red-ball squad.

Azhar Mahmood’s Coaching and Playing Career

Azhar Mahmood has a rich cricketing resume:

Represented Pakistan in 21 Tests and 143 ODIs

and Member of the 1999 World Cup runner-up team

Served as Pakistan’s bowling coach from 2016 to 2019

Returned to the national coaching setup in April 2024

Recently acted as head coach during Pakistan’s T20I tour of New Zealand

He has also worked extensively in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, and Islamabad United as both bowling and head coach.