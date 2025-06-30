“I Stand with Diljit” — Naseeruddin Shah Blasts Political Attacks Over Pakistani Actress Row

Mumbai: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has come out strongly in support of Diljit Dosanjh, who is facing backlash for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the recently released film “Sardaar Ji 3”. Amid rising criticism and political commentary, Shah defended the actor’s integrity and called out those questioning his patriotism.

Naseeruddin Shah: “I Stand Firmly with Diljit”

Taking to his official Facebook handle, Shah posted a statement denouncing the accusations being hurled at Diljit. He clarified that the casting decision for “Sardaar Ji 3” was not Diljit’s responsibility but that of the director.

“I STAND FIRMLY WITH DILJIT. The dirty tricks deptt of Jumla Party has been awaiting a chance to attack him,” Shah wrote, implying that political motives were behind the backlash. “He agreed to the cast because his mind is not poisoned.”

“Go to Kailasa”: Shah Hits Back at Trolls

Addressing the common political jibe “Go to Pakistan,” Shah responded bluntly, saying:

“I have close relatives and some dear friends there and no one can stop me from meeting them… My response to those who say ‘Go to Pakistan’ is, ‘GO TO KAILASA.’”

His use of the phrase “Go to Kailasa” appears to be a sarcastic reference to the controversial self-declared “nation” of Kailasa by fugitive godman Nithyananda.

Backlash Against Diljit for Working with Pakistani Actress

Diljit Dosanjh has been under fire for acting opposite Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in “Sardaar Ji 3”, especially in the wake of recent tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. Several political groups and social media users have called for a boycott of the film.

Imtiaz Ali Also Defends Diljit

Earlier, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who directed Diljit in “Amar Singh Chamkila”, also came out in his defense. Ali praised Diljit’s love for the country and questioned the logic of blaming actors for casting decisions.

“I don’t know the details, but casting someone isn’t the decision of the actor… Uske andar desh prem bahut zyada hai,” Imtiaz said.

Industry Stands United Amidst Controversy

With veterans like Naseeruddin Shah and Imtiaz Ali backing him, Diljit Dosanjh continues to receive strong support from the Indian film fraternity, despite ongoing public and political scrutiny.