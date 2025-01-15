M.K. Stalin Presents Prestigious Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Award to K.V. Thangkabalu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin conferred the prestigious Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Award on K.V. Thangkabalu, former president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, on Wednesday. The award was presented in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the state and his work in various educational institutions.

Thangkabalu, a former Member of Parliament representing the Salem constituency in the Lok Sabha, is also known for his leadership in educational institutions. He serves as the Chairman of Thangavelu Engineering College, TJ Institute of Technology, and DA Vinci School of Design and Architecture, all managed under the Ponniamman Education Trust.

Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Award and Its Significance

The Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Award is one of the ten prestigious honors given to individuals who have significantly contributed to the Tamil language, literature, and society. Instituted by the Tamil Nadu government, the awards aim to recognize and honor individuals dedicated to promoting Tamil culture, heritage, and the community.

In a press release issued by the state government, it was revealed that the awardees were selected by a high-level committee. Each recipient was awarded a cheque for Rs 2 lakh, a sovereign gold medal, a citation, and a shawl.

Other Notable Award Recipients

Ayyan Thiruvalluvar Award (2025) : M. Padikkaramu, renowned Tamil scholar and writer

: M. Padikkaramu, renowned Tamil scholar and writer Perarignar Anna Award (2024) : L. Ganesan, distinguished writer and literary critic

: L. Ganesan, distinguished writer and literary critic Mahakavi Bharathiyar Award : Poet Kabilan, prominent Tamil poet and writer

: Poet Kabilan, prominent Tamil poet and writer Pavendar Bharathidasan Award : Pon Selvaganapathy

: Pon Selvaganapathy Tamil Thendal Thiru Vi Ka Award : Dr. G.R. Ravindranath

: Dr. G.R. Ravindranath Muthamizh Kavalar KAP Viswanatham Award : V.M. Pothiyaverpan

: V.M. Pothiyaverpan Thanthai Periyar Award (2024) : Viduthalai Rajendran, social activist and writer

: Viduthalai Rajendran, social activist and writer Annal Ambedkar Award (2024) : D. Ravikumar, Member of Parliament

: D. Ravikumar, Member of Parliament Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Award: Muthu Vaavaasi, Tamil scholar and writer

Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Award

The Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Award, which was instituted in 2024, includes a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a sovereign gold medal, a citation, and a shawl.

The award ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ministers M.P. Saminathan, Siva V. Meyyanathan, M. Mathiventhan, and other senior officials.