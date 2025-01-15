“Why the Silence?” Gandhi Demands Transparency as EC Refuses Voter List Data

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has raised serious concerns about the transparency and integrity of the country’s election system. Speaking to Congress leaders during the inauguration of the new party headquarters, Gandhi alleged a “serious problem” with the conduct of elections in India, particularly focusing on the Maharashtra assembly elections.

He highlighted the sudden increase of nearly one crore voters between the Maharashtra Lok Sabha and assembly elections, claiming that the Election Commission (EC) has refused to provide voter lists for both elections despite repeated requests from Congress and opposition parties.

Gandhi questioned the rationale behind withholding this crucial information, stressing that it is the EC’s duty to ensure transparency in the electoral process.

“We have been asking for the voter lists of Maharashtra and Haryana elections, but the Election Commission refuses to provide them,” Gandhi said. “It is the EC’s responsibility to clarify why such a large increase in voters has occurred and ensure the process remains transparent.”

The former Congress president emphasized that the lack of transparency regarding the voter lists is a major concern, urging the EC to address this issue to maintain the integrity of the elections. He also criticized the Election Commission for not responding to opposition queries and for failing to release the requested data.

Also Read: Hapur Petrol Pump Drama: Lineworker Cuts Power After Helmet Refusal

In addition, Gandhi voiced his concerns about the current state of India’s institutions, alleging that many of them have been “captured” by the RSS and BJP. He also accused investigative agencies of being misused against opposition leaders, weakening their role in crime investigations.