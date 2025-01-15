Pan India

Hapur Petrol Pump Drama: Lineworker Cuts Power After Helmet Refusal

A curious incident occurred at a petrol pump in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, where a lineworker who came to refuel was denied petrol by the pump staff for not wearing a helmet. In response, the lineworker decided to cut off the electricity supply to the pump, halting the refueling process.

Safiya Begum15 January 2025 - 15:57
Hapur Petrol Pump Drama: Lineworker Cuts Power After Helmet Refusal
Hapur Petrol Pump Drama: Lineworker Cuts Power After Helmet Refusal

Uttar Pradesh: A curious incident occurred at a petrol pump in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, where a lineworker who came to refuel was denied petrol by the pump staff for not wearing a helmet. In response, the lineworker decided to cut off the electricity supply to the pump, halting the refueling process.

As a result, the petrol pump was without power for nearly 20 minutes. This caused inconvenience among truck drivers and customers who were unable to refuel during that time.

Also Read: Pakistan’s Fuel Price Hike Adds to Economic Strain on Citizens

Following the incident, the petrol pump staff provided the lineworker with a helmet, after which the refueling process resumed. An official investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Tags
Safiya Begum15 January 2025 - 15:57

Related Articles

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge Praise Indian Army’s Courage and Sacrifice on 77th Army Day

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge Praise Indian Army’s Courage and Sacrifice on 77th Army Day

15 January 2025 - 12:18
Grateful Nation Pays Tribute to Bravehearts on 77th Army Day: President Murmu's Message

Grateful Nation Pays Tribute to Bravehearts on 77th Army Day: President Murmu’s Message

15 January 2025 - 10:04
Banks Closed for 4 Days This Week: Check the Remaining Bank Holidays for January 2025

Banks Closed for 4 Days This Week: Check the Remaining Bank Holidays for January 2025

14 January 2025 - 15:23
Attention Ration Cardholders: Final Warning from Government – Act Now to Retain Benefits

Attention Ration Cardholders: Final Warning from Government – Act Now to Retain Benefits

14 January 2025 - 10:58
Back to top button