Hapur Petrol Pump Drama: Lineworker Cuts Power After Helmet Refusal
A curious incident occurred at a petrol pump in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, where a lineworker who came to refuel was denied petrol by the pump staff for not wearing a helmet. In response, the lineworker decided to cut off the electricity supply to the pump, halting the refueling process.
As a result, the petrol pump was without power for nearly 20 minutes. This caused inconvenience among truck drivers and customers who were unable to refuel during that time.
Following the incident, the petrol pump staff provided the lineworker with a helmet, after which the refueling process resumed. An official investigation into the matter is currently underway.