Madhapur SI Caught by ACB Telangana

Hyderabad: On Saturday afternoon, M. Ranjit Kumar, Sub-Inspector of Police, Madhapur Police Station, Cyberabad was caught by ACB, Ranga Reddy Unit when he demanded Rs 50,000 and accepted the amount of Rs 30,000/- from the complainant Mudavath Laxman of Sainagar Tanda, beside Mariyamma Temple, Madhapur, through M. Vikram PC 10666 of P.S. Madhapur for showing official favour i.e. for not arresting the complainant in Cr No. 225/2024 u/s 441, 427, 506 IPC of P.S. Madhapur and to settle the issue in Lok Adalath”. The accused performed their public duty improperly and dishonestly.

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of AO-2 at his instance from his computer table drawer at his office.

Hyderabad—-Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a Sub-Inspector (SI) and a writer at the Madhapur police station red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 20,000.

ACB sleuths said Sub-Inspector M. Ranjit Kumar, and PC Vikram of P.S Madhapur were arrested and produced before the First Addl. Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases, Nampally.

The ACB stated that in case of demand of bribe by any public servant, the public could contact Toll Free phone No 1064 for taking action as per law.