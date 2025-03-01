Madhya Pradesh Delays Wheat Procurement Amid High Moisture Concerns

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced the postponement of its wheat procurement program, moving the start date from March 1 to March 15. The state will procure wheat at Rs 2,600 per quintal across over 4,000 procurement centers, with farmers now expected to bring their harvest to the centers starting on March 15.

Reason for the Delay: High Moisture Content in Wheat

State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Govind Singh Rajput explained that the delay was necessary due to incomplete wheat harvesting and concerns over high moisture content in the wheat arriving at mandis. Wheat with high moisture levels does not meet fair average quality standards and would result in lower prices for farmers. The government is working to ensure that farmers are well-informed and prepared for the delayed procurement process.

Farmers Encouraged to Register for Wheat Procurement

Farmers have been urged to register for the wheat procurement program at designated support price centers. The registration deadline has been set for March 31. To streamline the registration process, farmers can either register at facility centers in Gram Panchayats, Janpad Panchayats, and Tehsil offices or use the dedicated web/mobile app from the comfort of their homes. Additionally, the government has sent SMS notifications to registered farmers with updated details.

Wheat Procurement Details and Expected Yield

Madhya Pradesh is expecting to procure approximately 80 lakh tonnes of wheat in the upcoming rabi season. If the expected quantity arrives at mandis, the state government plans to provide farmers with a total support price of Rs 19,400 crore, with an additional bonus of Rs 1,400 crore.

Procurement Schedule in Madhya Pradesh

The procurement will begin in the early arrival areas of Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, and Narmadapuram divisions. For other divisions, procurement is set to begin on March 17. The state government has taken necessary steps to ensure a smooth process, considering the expected wheat arrival and varying regional conditions.

Higher Support Price for Madhya Pradesh Farmers

The Government of India has raised the support price for wheat by Rs 150 per quintal for the Rabi marketing year 2025-26, setting it at Rs 2,425 per quintal. However, in Madhya Pradesh, the state government will offer an even higher procurement price of Rs 2,600 per quintal, including an additional Rs 175 per quintal in assistance. This is in line with the state’s goal of supporting its wheat farmers, known for producing high-protein varieties like Sharbati and Duram.

Madhya Pradesh Wheat Procurement History

Over the years, the state’s wheat procurement has seen significant increases. In 2018-19, 73.16 million tonnes were procured at a cost of Rs 11,298.21 crore. In subsequent years, procurement numbers and costs continued to rise, reflecting the growing significance of wheat production in the region. For the current year, the government expects to achieve similar success despite the initial delays due to high moisture content.

As Madhya Pradesh gears up for wheat procurement, farmers and stakeholders are hopeful that the revised schedule will help ensure a smooth and efficient process, while also securing fair compensation for the state’s high-quality wheat crop.