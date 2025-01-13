Maha Kumbh: Global Pilgrims Turn Sangam into a Confluence of Faith and Humanity

Mahakumbh Nagar: Among millions taking the holy dip in the Sangam on Monday, countless overseas visitors immersed themselves in the spiritual energy of the world’s largest human gathering, all in pursuit of ‘moksha.’

The Grand Beginning of Maha Kumbh

The Maha Kumbh commenced on Monday with the auspicious ‘Shahi Snan’ on ‘Paush Purnima,’ transforming the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mystical Saraswati into a vibrant hub of faith, culture, and humanity. This rare celestial event, occurring once every 144 years, attracted a global audience eager to witness its grandeur.

From Soldier to Sage: Michael’s Spiritual Journey

Michael, a former US Army soldier now known as ‘Baba Mokshapuri,’ shared his path to asceticism.

“I was an ordinary man with a family and career. But I realised that nothing in life is permanent, so I embarked on a quest for salvation,” he said.

Now a member of the Juna Akhara, Michael is dedicated to spreading Sanatan Dharma. Experiencing his first Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, he expressed his awe at the extraordinary spiritual energy.

International Visitors Embrace the Maha Kumbh

The spiritual festival welcomed visitors from all corners of the world. South Korean YouTubers captured the lively scenes, Japanese tourists explored ancient traditions, and European pilgrims immersed themselves in the spiritual ambiance.

Christina from Spain marveled at the event, saying, “This is a wonderful moment, unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”

Julie, another international attendee, shared her spiritual fulfillment:

“I am thankful for the opportunity to take a dip in these sacred waters. I feel fulfilled and blessed.”

Valeria from Italy described the festival as “exciting and full of good vibes.” She and her husband, Mikhail, skipped the ‘Shahi Snan’ due to the cold waters, with Mikhail humorously adding, “My wife threatened to leave me if I went into the water because it’s too cold.” The couple plans to return when the weather is warmer.

A Quest for Spiritual Liberation

Brazilian yoga practitioner Shiku, attending his first Maha Kumbh, expressed profound gratitude:

“India is the spiritual heart of the world. What makes this Maha Kumbh even more special is that it is happening after 144 years. I feel so lucky to be here. Jai Shri Ram.”

French journalist Melanie discovered the event unexpectedly but was captivated by its energy:

“I didn’t know about the Maha Kumbh when I planned my trip to India. But once I learnt about it, I knew I had to come here. Meeting sadhus and witnessing this vibrant fair has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Global Recognition of Maha Kumbh

Many international attendees acknowledged the global recognition of this historic event.

“Travellers around the world know about the Maha Kumbh, especially this one because it’s the biggest in 144 years,” shared an enthusiastic participant.

The Uttar Pradesh government anticipates a massive turnout of 40-45 crore people during the Maha Kumbh, which continues until February 26. The administration has mobilized resources on an unprecedented scale to ensure the smooth execution of one of the largest faith gatherings in the world.