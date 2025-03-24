Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis Slams Kunal Kamra, Assures Stern Action Over ‘Traitor’ Remark

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has vowed strict legal action against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra over his remarks referring to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a “traitor.” Addressing the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday, Fadnavis made it clear that the state government would not tolerate any attempt to undermine the Constitution and misuse the right to free speech.

Freedom of Speech Comes with Constitutional Boundaries, Says Fadnavis

CM Fadnavis stated that while freedom of speech is a fundamental right, it must be exercised within constitutional limits. His remarks came in response to Shiv Sena legislator Arjun Khotkar, who raised the issue in the Assembly and demanded Kamra’s arrest. Khotkar also urged the government to investigate if there was a mastermind behind Kamra’s comments.

“Kunal Kamra is trying to gain fame by creating controversy. He must realize that the 2024 elections have clearly shown who the real traitors are and who has the people’s mandate. The opposition is supporting Kamra, and some even tweeted in his favor. Have you (the opposition) given a ‘supari’ (contract) to Kunal Kamra?” Fadnavis questioned.

Maharashtra Government to Take Action Against Kunal Kamra

Fadnavis strongly criticized Kamra for his statements and assured the Assembly that his government would not allow individuals to use free speech as a tool to insult elected leaders or institutions.

“If someone makes such remarks, action will be taken against them. We will not tolerate such statements in Maharashtra. There seems to be a deliberate attempt to create instability, and I assure you that strict action will be taken against Kamra and other such individuals who spread controversy in the name of comedy,” said Fadnavis.

Stand-up Comedy vs. Defamation: CM Warns of Legal Consequences

The Chief Minister acknowledged the role of humor in society but emphasized that there is a fine line between stand-up comedy and defamation.

“Write poems about us, and we will applaud. Make jokes, and we will laugh. But if someone deliberately insults us for political mileage, legal action is inevitable. Maharashtra will not tolerate individuals who attempt to tarnish its reputation under the guise of humor,” he asserted.

Protecting the Constitution and Judicial Institutions

Fadnavis went a step further, branding some critics as “urban naxals” who aim to discredit the Indian judiciary and Constitution.

“These so-called liberals have a singular objective—to weaken trust in our constitutional and judicial institutions. We will ensure that strict legal action is taken against Kamra and any such individuals who cross the line,” he said.