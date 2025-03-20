Nagpur Violence: CM Fadnavis Vows Strict Action, Says Attackers Will Be Dug Out from Their Graves

Nagpur, Maharashtra: The recent violence in Nagpur, which erupted following protests over the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb, has continued to make headlines. The clashes have left several people injured and resulted in multiple arrests.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the violence, asserting that the attackers who targeted police during the unrest will face the strictest penalties. Fadnavis emphasized that any assault on police personnel is unforgivable.

VHP and Bajrang Dal Members Surrender in Nagpur Violence Case

In connection with the violence, eight members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal surrendered to the Kotwali police on Wednesday. They had been accused of inciting violence after protesting the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Khuldabad, Maharashtra.

The protests had escalated into widespread unrest, with vehicles torched, and police officers injured. The police have arrested 33 individuals so far and continue to investigate further, utilizing CCTV footage and social media evidence to identify others involved.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Claims the Violence Was Premeditated

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stated that the violence was not spontaneous but rather premeditated, partly sparked by the release of the movie “Chhava,” which depicts the atrocities committed by Aurangzeb against Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The film reignited emotions surrounding Aurangzeb’s legacy, contributing to the tensions in the region. Fadnavis further reiterated that the tomb is a protected site, and while the government must ensure its safety, it will not tolerate any efforts to glorify the Mughal emperor.

Combing Operations and Arrests: 51 Individuals Named in FIR

On the evening of March 19, a combing operation continued in Nagpur’s Bhaldarpura area, where the violence had initially broken out. The police arrested 33 accused individuals out of the 51 named in the FIR registered at Ganeshpeth Police Station.

Additionally, the authorities have filed multiple FIRs related to the incident, including one that accuses several individuals of making obscene gestures and misbehaving with women officers during the unrest.

Opposition Reacts: Shiv Sena (UBT) Criticizes BJP Over Aurangzeb’s Tomb Issue

The violence has also sparked strong reactions from opposition parties. Shiv Sena (UBT) has urged the central government to revoke the protected monument status of Aurangzeb’s tomb to prevent further communal tensions.

The party has accused the BJP of using the issue for political advantage, sidelining important figures in Maharashtra’s history like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In a statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray called for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb, alleging that the BJP’s focus on the 400-year-old issue was divisive and detrimental to the state’s unity.

RSS Disapproves of Violence, Clarifies Position on Aurangzeb Controversy

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has also weighed in on the controversy, with its national publicity in-charge, Sunil Ambekar, asserting that the RSS does not support violence in any form. Ambekar clarified that the issue surrounding Aurangzeb is not a priority at present and that the RSS stands against any attempts to incite unrest.

Nagpur’s Law and Order Situation: Curfew Imposed, Police Presence Heightened

In the aftermath of the violence, the Nagpur police have imposed a curfew in several areas of the city. Authorities are on high alert, ensuring the safety of residents and maintaining order.

Over 50 people have been detained in connection with the unrest, with police working tirelessly to identify and apprehend those responsible for the damage to public property and violent actions. The situation remains tense, and security measures continue to be reinforced.

Nagpur Violence Sparks Broader Political Debate in Maharashtra

As the violence continues to dominate the political landscape, the Maharashtra government faces mounting pressure from opposition leaders, including Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Shiv Sena (UBT) members, to take firm action against the perpetrators.

The protests and riots over the Aurangzeb tomb issue have ignited heated debates about historical figures and their legacies, with politicians using the issue to rally support and criticize rivals.