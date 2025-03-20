Tamil Nadu government intensifies crackdown on PDS rice smuggling

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has ramped up its efforts to tackle the growing issue of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice smuggling across the state’s borders with Kerala. The Civil Supplies-Criminal Investigation Department (CS-CID) has taken decisive action to curb the illegal activity by deploying additional manpower and strengthening surveillance at critical border points.

Vulnerable Border Points Identified for Smuggling Activities

Authorities have identified 10 key border points along the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border as highly vulnerable to PDS rice smuggling. These locations have been flagged due to their easy connectivity to Kerala, which makes them prime routes for the illegal transportation of subsidized rice meant for the state’s PDS. In response, the CS-CID has intensified vehicle checks and surveillance at the following border points: Walayar, Velanthavalam, Semmanapathi, Naduppuni, Meenatchipuram, Gopalapuram, Veerappagoundanur, Vadakkukadu, Zamin Kaliyapuram, and Urulikkal.

Special enforcement teams have been stationed at these checkpoints to deter illegal activities and monitor the movement of vehicles. According to reports, between May 2024 and February 2025, the CS-CID registered approximately 451 cases related to the smuggling of PDS rice.

Seizures and Arrests in Crackdown on Illegal Trade

In addition to focusing on PDS rice smuggling, the authorities have also intensified their efforts to curb the illegal distribution of subsidized Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders. During the crackdown, two cases were filed, and two LPG cylinders were seized. Further investigations led to the confiscation of 15,200 litres of recycled oil and 6,400 litres of lube oil, with 166 individuals arrested for their involvement in smuggling and the illegal trade of government-subsidized commodities.

One of the notorious offenders was detained under the Goonda Act for repeatedly smuggling PDS rice into Kerala. Notably, three cases have resulted in convictions, and non-bailable warrants have been issued for eight other suspects involved in the illicit activity.

Rising Trend of Smuggling PDS Rice as Poultry Feed

Authorities have also identified a rising trend of PDS rice being diverted for use as poultry feed. Smugglers have been purchasing raw ration rice illegally, converting it into broken rice (kurunai), and selling it to poultry farms for animal feed. As police cannot take legal action after the rice is converted, this loophole has allowed smugglers to evade detection. To address this, police are now closely monitoring poultry farms to prevent such illegal activities.

Authorities Commit to Ensuring PDS Commodities Reach Beneficiaries

The CS-CID has reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying the crackdown on smuggling activities and ensuring that government-subsidized commodities, such as rice and LPG, reach the rightful beneficiaries in Tamil Nadu. The authorities are focused on addressing the vulnerabilities in the system to ensure that the public distribution network remains free from illegal exploitation.

The government has emphasized that the fight against smuggling is ongoing, and all efforts will continue to ensure that subsidized products are not diverted away from those who need them most.