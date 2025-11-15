Maharashtra Cricket Association felicitates Smriti Mandhana with Rs 50 lakh award

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) extended heartfelt congratulations to India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and felicitated her with a Rs 50 lakh award on Saturday for her role in India winning the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup a few days back.

Mandhana played a key role in India’s historic triumph at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. She finished as the second-highest run-scorer of the World Cup, amassing 434 runs at an impressive average of 54.25. Her match-winning century against New Zealand in the league stage, earning her the Player of the Match honour, stood out as one of the tournament’s defining moments and paved the way for India to reach the semifinals and subsequently become world champions.

“In recognition of her extraordinary contribution, the Maharashtra Cricket Association is pleased to felicitate Smriti Mandhana with a Rs 50 lakh award, celebrating her excellence and her invaluable role in elevating Maharashtra’s and India’s stature on the global stage,” the MCA said in a statement.

Reacting to the honour, Smriti Mandhana said, “I began my cricketing journey playing age-group cricket for Maharashtra, and it is a matter of immense pride for me to represent my state. Our World Cup win was the result of collective effort, discipline, and teamwork from every player in the squad. I am grateful to MCA President Rohit Pawar and all office-bearers for this recognition. Maharashtra Cricket Association has been doing exceptional work for women cricketers, and the recently launched Maharashtra Women’s Premier League, followed by the state team’s victory in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, reflects this commitment.”

Speaking on the occasion, MCA President Rohit Pawar said, “The entire nation is immensely proud of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team for their extraordinary achievement. Smriti Mandhana’s remarkable consistency, determination, and match-winning performances were instrumental in securing the World Cup. We are delighted to honour her with the Rs 50 lakh award in recognition of her outstanding contribution. She continues to set new benchmarks and will undoubtedly inspire generations of young cricketers.”

“I would also like to express our sincere appreciation to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for consistently providing world-class infrastructure, opportunities, and an enabling environment for both Men’s and Women’s players to grow and excel. Their efforts have significantly strengthened India’s position as a global cricketing powerhouse,” he added.

Former MCA President Ajay Shirke also extended his heartfelt wishes, stating, “We are extremely proud of Smriti Mandhana and the entire Indian Women’s Cricket Team. Their outstanding performances have elevated India’s pride on the global stage. My sincere congratulations to Smriti for her remarkable contribution and to the team for their historic achievement.”

Also present on the occasion were Adv. Kamlesh Pisal (Hon. Secretary, MCA), Santosh Bobade (Joint Secretary, MCA), and Sanjay Bajaj (Treasurer, MCA), along with all the distinguished Apex Council Members of the Maharashtra Cricket Association, who graced the ceremony and extended their best wishes to Smriti Mandhana.

Earlier this season, the Maharashtra Senior Women’s Team clinched the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, for which MCA awarded the squad Rs 40 lakh.