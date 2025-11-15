Vijay urges TN voters to stay vigilant, calls voting ‘ultimate weapon of democracy’

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay has released a video on his official X handle expressing deep concern over widespread confusion among the public regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

In a strongly worded message, he urged people — especially Gen Z voters — to remain alert and ensure that their names are included in the updated voter list. In the video, Vijay says one of the most important rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution is the right to vote.

“To live as a citizen in this country, the right to vote is essential. Without it, our democratic existence is incomplete,” he said.

He noted that due to confusion surrounding the SIR process and the special corrections in the voter list, many people may end up without their voting rights.

“Polling station officials will give us a form. We must fill it out. The Election Commission will then publish the voter list. Only if our names appear in it can we vote,” he explained.

However, he questioned the practicality of issuing forms to all 6.36 crore voters in Tamil Nadu within a month.

“Is it possible to distribute these forms to everyone, especially those who go to work daily? We are hearing that many TVK members themselves haven’t received the forms. That is why we oppose the SIR,” he said.

Vijay stressed that those who have not received the physical form should immediately apply online to avoid being left out of the voter roll.

He warned that attempts could be made to remove young voters from the list.

“Gen Z voters will play a decisive role in the upcoming elections. They will do anything to keep you off the voter list,” he said.

Calling voting the most powerful democratic tool, Vijay urged people to recognise their collective strength.

“We must show who we are and what our power is. That power is our vote – our democratic weapon,” he said.

He appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to stand united at the polling booths when elections arrive.

“When we gather there, we must ask ourselves: Is Tamil Nadu a weakened state or a strong state? Only through our vote can we protect this country,” he said.

Ending on an optimistic note, Vijay told young voters: “Gen Z is a force. Stay alert, stay confident – good things will happen. Victory is certain.”