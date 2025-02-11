Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde to Receive Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Award

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is set to be honored with the prestigious Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Award.

This distinguished award, presented by the Pune-based Sarhad Institute, recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to society.

Eknath Shinde to be Honored at a Grand Ceremony in New Delhi

The award ceremony will take place in New Delhi on Tuesday, where former Union Minister Sharad Pawar, the Chairman of the 98th All India Marathi Literary Conference and a senior NCP leader, will confer the award on Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

The event will be attended by prominent dignitaries, including Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Murli Dhar Mohol, senior writer Sadanand More, and Padma Bhushan awardee sculptor Ram Sutar, who will grace the occasion as chief guests.

Significance of the Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Award

The Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Award is a prestigious honor that includes:

A cash prize of Rs 5 lakh

A certificate of honour

A memento

The traditional Shindeshahi turban

This award is presented to individuals who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and contribution in their respective fields.

Mahadji Shinde: A Legacy of Leadership in Maratha History

The award is named after Mahadji Shinde, a key military commander and strategist of the Maratha Empire. Born in 1730, he was the chief of the Shinde dynasty, which later became known as the Scindia dynasty of Gwalior.

Following the Battle of Panipat, Mahadji Shinde played a crucial role in restoring Maratha power in North India, reestablishing their influence, and shaping the political landscape of 18th-century India.

Sarhad Institute’s Role in Recognizing Excellence

The Sarhad Institute, a reputed organization based in Pune, has been instrumental in recognizing distinguished personalities through its awards. The All-India Marathi Literary Conference hosted by the institute will also felicitate other notable individuals from various fields who have made remarkable contributions at the national level.

Eknath Shinde’s Leadership Recognized on a National Level

According to an official statement from the Deputy CM’s office:

“During his two-and-a-half-year tenure as Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde worked not as a ‘Chief Minister’ but as a ‘Common Man’, making significant welfare decisions for farmers, laborers, women, senior citizens, and youth in Maharashtra. His dedicated governance and leadership have been recognized at the national level, and in appreciation of his contributions, the Sarhad Institute has chosen to honor him with the Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Award.”

Eknath Shinde’s Contributions to Maharashtra

As the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and a leader of Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde has played a pivotal role in implementing various welfare schemes and developmental projects in the state. His contributions include:

Agricultural Reforms : Implementing policies to support farmers and improve agricultural productivity.

: Implementing policies to support farmers and improve agricultural productivity. Infrastructure Development : Advancing road and transport projects for better connectivity in Maharashtra.

: Advancing road and transport projects for better connectivity in Maharashtra. Youth and Employment Initiatives : Launching skill development programs to enhance job opportunities.

: Launching skill development programs to enhance job opportunities. Women Empowerment Programs: Introducing schemes to uplift and support women in various sectors.

Event Highlights and Expectations

The award ceremony in New Delhi is expected to be a grand affair, attended by esteemed dignitaries, political leaders, and intellectuals from across India. The presence of senior leaders such as Sharad Pawar and Jyotiraditya Scindia highlights the national significance of the award and the stature of Eknath Shinde in contemporary Indian politics.

This recognition further cements Eknath Shinde’s reputation as a leader dedicated to public welfare, governance, and Maharashtra’s development.