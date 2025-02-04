Ladki Bahin Scheme to Continue: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde

Thane: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured that the Ladki Bahin scheme will continue without any disruption, reinforcing the MahaYuti government’s unwavering commitment to women’s welfare and financial empowerment.

Speaking at a public event in Thane on Monday night, Shinde highlighted the importance of the scheme and its role in uplifting women across the state.

Key Highlights of the Ladki Bahin Scheme

The Ladki Bahin scheme, introduced under the Mahayuti government, has been instrumental in providing financial assistance of ₹1,500 per month to eligible women. The scheme gained widespread popularity and played a significant role in the BJP-led coalition’s victory in the November 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Shinde, who leads a faction of the Shiv Sena and is a key figure in the ruling alliance alongside Ajit Pawar’s NCP, made it clear that the government is dedicated to ensuring the scheme’s seamless continuation.

“The Mahayuti government would never allow the Ladki Bahin scheme to be discontinued. We remain firmly committed to women’s welfare,” Shinde stated, reiterating the administration’s focus on social upliftment programs.

Government’s Commitment to Housing and Urban Development

As the minister in charge of housing and urban development, Eknath Shinde also addressed concerns surrounding pending housing projects across Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and other parts of Maharashtra. He acknowledged that several projects had been stalled for over 25 years but assured the public that these projects will now be completed in a time-bound manner.

“Our responsibility has increased as we have been given another chance to serve the people. We will ensure that stalled projects are revived and completed without delay,” he said.

Cluster Development Scheme: A Game-Changer for Maharashtra

Shinde also praised the Cluster Development Scheme (CDS) introduced by the Maharashtra government, calling it one of the most innovative initiatives in the country. The scheme is designed to tackle the shortcomings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) program, particularly addressing concerns of residents living on upper floors who were previously excluded from rehabilitation benefits.

“The Cluster Development Scheme will provide a holistic solution to redevelopment and rehabilitation, ensuring that all affected families receive their rightful benefits,” Shinde emphasized.

The initiative aims to modernize urban housing, provide better living conditions, and streamline infrastructure development across the state, making Maharashtra a model for urban renewal and sustainable growth.

Taking a Dig at Political Opponents

During his address, Shinde took a swipe at political rivals, criticizing them for making empty promises without delivering results.

“Our government doesn’t just show pictures and make grand announcements. We take action and deliver on our promises,” he said.

Shinde also assured citizens that, under his leadership as housing minister, long-pending projects would finally be completed, benefiting thousands of residents waiting for redevelopment and rehabilitation.