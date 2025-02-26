Maharashtra Government Announces 3% increase in DA for 14 lakh employees

Mumbai: In a major relief for government employees, the Maharashtra government has officially announced a 3% increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its workforce. This decision benefits approximately 14 lakh state employees, with the revised DA and eight months’ arrears set to be disbursed along with the February salary.

Financial Impact of the DA Hike

The additional DA increment will impose a significant financial burden on the state government, amounting to Rs 150 crore per month. Over the course of eight months, the total expenditure for clearing these arrears is estimated to reach Rs 1,200 crore.

This long-awaited decision comes after various government employee associations threatened agitation over unmet demands, including the pending DA hike.

Official Notification and Implementation

According to an official government notification, the approval has been granted to implement the 3% DA increase with arrears dating back to July 2024. The Central government typically revises DA rates for its employees biannually, in January and July. The Maharashtra government follows suit, ensuring parity in dearness allowance increments. However, despite approving a 3% increase in July 2024, the payment had been delayed until now.

With this new notification, nearly 14 lakh government employees will now benefit from the revised DA structure.

New Veterinary Colleges Approved in Pune and Beed

In another significant development, the Maharashtra Cabinet has sanctioned the establishment of two new government veterinary colleges in Pune and Beed districts.

This decision comes just days after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced the cancellation of proposed veterinary colleges in Baramati (Pune district) and Parli (Beed district). However, following a swift review and approval process, the state government has now greenlit these institutions.

Role of Veterinary Colleges in Maharashtra

According to a government statement, these newly approved veterinary colleges will provide high-quality, advanced veterinary services to livestock owners. Additionally, they aim to bridge the shortage of trained veterinarians in the state, thereby enhancing livestock health and agricultural development.

Each college will accommodate 96 faculty members and 138 non-teaching staff on a permanent basis. Furthermore, the government has granted approval for hiring 42 contractual employees from external sources.

Government’s Commitment to Employees and Rural Development

The Maharashtra government’s recent decisions highlight its commitment to addressing employee welfare concerns while also strengthening the state’s agricultural and livestock sectors. The DA hike ensures financial relief for thousands of government employees, while the establishment of veterinary colleges will help boost rural development and animal healthcare services in the state.