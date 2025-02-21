Mumbai Police Apprehend Two in Connection with Threat Mail to Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: In a breakthrough, the Mumbai Crime Branch, in collaboration with Buldhana Police, has arrested two individuals in connection with an email threat sent to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The suspects, identified as Mangesh Wayal (35) and Abhay Shingane (22), are residents of Deulgaon Mahi in Deulgaon Raja taluka, Buldhana district. Both accused are being transported to Mumbai for further interrogation and legal proceedings.

Threat Mail Prompts Swift Investigation

The case was initiated after the Goregaon Police Station received an alarming email on Thursday, which contained a threat to bomb the official vehicle of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. The email led to immediate security concerns, prompting authorities to register a First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 351(3), 351(4), and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Swift Police Action & Arrests

Acting promptly on the threat, Mumbai Crime Branch officers traced the origins of the email, leading them to Deulgaon Mahi village in Buldhana district. With the cooperation of local police, the suspects were apprehended within 24 hours of the investigation’s commencement. The authorities confirmed that both individuals will be presented before the court for judicial custody.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Continues with Official Duties

Despite the potential security risk, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde remained steadfast and undeterred, continuing with his scheduled engagements. He attended the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday, accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and fellow Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Later in the day, Shinde participated in multiple public events as per his itinerary, displaying composure amid the security scare.

Shiv Sena Calls for Stern Action Against Perpetrators

Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena spokesperson Kiran Hegde commented on the incident, stating, “These appear to be the actions of pranksters, but such threats should not be taken lightly. The police must take strict action against such miscreants to discourage future attempts at intimidation. Deputy CM Shinde is a mass leader who has worked across Maharashtra, including the Naxal-affected areas of Gadchiroli. Such threats will not deter him, but they must be dealt with seriously.”

Political Uproar Over Law and Order in Maharashtra

The incident has sparked a political controversy, with opposition leaders questioning the law and order situation in Maharashtra. The opposition has criticized the administration for not being able to prevent such security breaches, while the ruling government has assured that all necessary security measures are being implemented.

The Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Home Department have reiterated that the case is being pursued aggressively, and all possible leads are being investigated to prevent similar incidents in the future. Authorities have also assured that security around high-profile political leaders in the state will be further strengthened to prevent any potential threats.

Also Read | Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde to Receive Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Award

Ongoing Investigation & Next Steps

Officials have not ruled out the possibility of the accused being part of a larger network involved in such cyber threats. Digital forensic teams are currently analyzing the email logs, IP addresses, and other communication records to determine whether the accused acted independently or were instigated by external influences.

Security experts and cybercrime officials have emphasized the need for strict cyber monitoring and legal action against individuals misusing digital platforms to issue threats. If found guilty, the accused could face severe legal repercussions, including extended imprisonment and heavy fines.