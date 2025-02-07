Maharashtra Government Launches MAITRI 2.0 Portal to Streamline Investment Process

Mumbai: In a significant move aimed at improving the ease of doing business in Maharashtra, the state government has officially launched the MAITRI 2.0 Portal (Maharashtra Industry, Trade, and Investment Facilitation Cell).

This cutting-edge digital platform is designed to make the investment process hassle-free by eliminating administrative delays and ensuring a seamless experience for investors and businesses.

The MAITRI 2.0 Portal, formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, underscores the Maharashtra government’s commitment to fostering a pro-business environment.

The initiative aligns with the state’s ambitious goals of attracting domestic and foreign investments while bolstering economic growth.

A Landmark Initiative Following Major Investment Commitments

The launch of MAITRI 2.0 comes shortly after Maharashtra secured Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹15.70 lakh crore during the World Economic Forum’s annual summit in Davos.

At the event, CM Fadnavis reaffirmed the government’s dedication to enhancing Maharashtra’s ranking in the Ease of Doing Business Index by ensuring smoother processes for investors.

By integrating a comprehensive suite of services under one digital platform, the portal significantly reduces the need for physical interactions between businesses and government departments. This move marks a paradigm shift in governance, focusing on transparency, efficiency, and minimal bureaucratic interference.

Key Features of MAITRI 2.0 Portal

1. One-Stop Digital Platform for Investors

The MAITRI 2.0 Portal integrates 119 essential services from 16 government departments, offering businesses a single-window clearance system. This allows investors to apply for approvals, licenses, and permits seamlessly without navigating multiple departments.

2. Real-Time Tracking and Transparency

One of the standout features of the portal is Real-Time Tracking (RTS), which provides investors with a desk-level view of their application’s status. This feature ensures transparency, reduces ambiguity, and minimizes unnecessary delays.

3. Incentive Calculator for Financial Clarity

A game-changing addition to the portal is the Incentive Calculator, a user-friendly tool designed to help investors understand the financial benefits, subsidies, and exemptions they qualify for under Maharashtra’s industrial policies. This ensures businesses can make informed investment decisions based on available incentives.

4. Reduced Bureaucratic Red Tape

The MAITRI 2.0 platform drastically cuts down the physical touchpoints with government officials, thereby reducing potential delays and bottlenecks. According to State Industry Secretary P. Anbalagan, this system eliminates redundancies, accelerates decision-making, and enhances governance by streamlining regulatory processes.

5. Digital Query Resolution and Grievance Redressal

With an online query resolution mechanism, businesses can swiftly communicate concerns and receive responses without the need for in-person visits. This enhances investor confidence and ensures a smoother experience.

6. Public Dashboards for Enhanced Accountability

The portal also features public dashboards that display data on service approvals, application disposal rates, and compliance statistics. This data-driven approach ensures greater accountability and helps businesses track regulatory performance in real time.

Government’s Vision for a Pro-Business Maharashtra

According to State Development Commissioner Deependra Singh Kushwah, MAITRI 2.0 represents a forward-thinking governance model that fosters economic growth by offering investors a predictable, transparent, and streamlined regulatory environment.

“The MAITRI 2.0 Portal will minimize bureaucratic friction, ensuring that businesses experience a smooth investment journey from start to finish. By leveraging cutting-edge digital solutions, Maharashtra is reaffirming its position as India’s premier investment destination,” he stated.

Impact on Maharashtra’s Industrial Growth