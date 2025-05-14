AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain Leads Dharna in Asifnagar, Demands Liquor Shop Closure

Tension prevailed in Asifnagar on Wednesday evening as AIMIM MLA from Nampally, Mohd Majid Hussain, led a dharna in front of a liquor shop, demanding its immediate closure.

The protest was sparked by the suspicious death of a daily wage worker at Sri Chandra Wines three days ago, which has led to growing unrest in the area.

Locals Join MLA’s Protest Against Liquor Outlet

Joined by local residents, Majid Hussain arrived at the shop and sat on a chair in protest, voicing concerns over the negative impact of the liquor store on the neighbourhood. He insisted that the outlet was creating a host of social issues and should be permanently shut down.

Police Struggle to Maintain Order Amid Protests

The police faced a difficult situation as the dharna began drawing attention and raised the possibility of a law-and-order problem. After considerable attempts to pacify the legislator, the police temporarily shut down the liquor shop. Following this, the MLA left the scene but firmly urged authorities not to allow the store to reopen.

Call for Permanent Closure and Community Safety

Majid Hussain reiterated that the presence of the liquor shop was causing significant distress to the local community and demanded its indefinite closure for the safety and well-being of residents. The issue is expected to remain a flashpoint in the coming days unless a resolution is reached.