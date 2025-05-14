31 Maoists Killed in Biggest-Ever Operation Along Chhattisgarh-Telangana Border

Bijapur: In a landmark victory against Left Wing Extremism, security forces declared that they have dismantled the stronghold of Maoists at Korgotalu Hills (KGH) on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, killing 31 Maoists—including 16 women—during a 21-day coordinated operation codenamed ‘Black Forest’.

Top Maoist Leadership Eliminated or Injured

The Chiefs of CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh and A.D. Gautam respectively, told the media that the top hierarchy of the Maoist armed wing has either been eliminated or severely injured. ADG (Operations) Vivekananda Sinha added that the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), the Maoists’ main military formation, had now been dislocated and weakened.

Also Read: Telangana: BRS-Congress Merger Deal Finalised? Merger Could Happen on June 2 or December 9?

‘Black Forest’ Operation: A Ruthless and Relentless Push

The operation, which began on April 21 and ended on May 11, resulted in 21 encounters across the heavily forested region. CRPF DG Singh stated the mission had “achieved more than what was targeted” and reinforced their commitment to eliminate LWE by March 2026, as per the Union government’s deadline.

Massive Seizure of Explosives and Weapons

Security forces busted 214 Maoist bunkers, recovered 818 barrel grenade launchers, 450 IEDs, and nearly two tonnes of explosives. Additionally, the team discovered 250 hidden caves used by the Maoists for arms storage, medical treatment, and high-level meetings.

KGH No Longer a Maoist Stronghold

The Korgotalu Hills had been a Maoist sanctuary for over 2.5 years, described as a “no-go zone” by officials due to its extreme terrain and dense forest cover. The area, spanning 60 km in length and 5–10 km in width, also served as a major weapons manufacturing hub.

Human and Environmental Challenges

The joint teams, comprising CRPF, CoBRA commandos, Chhattisgarh STF and DRG, operated in scorching heat reaching 45°C, and braved wildlife including bears and venomous insects. 18 security personnel were injured in the operation.

High-Value Targets Neutralised

According to Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav, 20 out of the 31 Maoists killed have been identified, carrying a total bounty of Rs 1.72 crore. The area is now being sanitised to remove residual IEDs, allowing safe access for civilians in the future.

Fort of Invincibility Demolished

Chhattisgarh DGP Gautam declared that the Maoists’ so-called invincibility has been “demolished” with this operation, marking a turning point in the fight against LWE. He emphasised that the “domination of security forces is now firmly established in the region.”