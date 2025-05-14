Telangana: BRS-Congress Merger Deal Finalised? Merger Could Happen on June 2 or December 9?

Hyderabad: BJP senior leader NVSS Prabhakar made sensational allegations on Tuesday, claiming that the Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is on the verge of merging with the ruling Congress party in Telangana. He predicted that the merger could be officially announced either on June 2 or December 9, 2025.

“Merger Deal Already Struck,” Alleges BJP

Speaking to the media at the BJP State headquarters, Prabhakar alleged that the deal between the two parties has already been finalised. He further hinted at an impending change in the Chief Ministership of the State. Pointing to the involvement of a prominent Congress Rajya Sabha MP and senior lawyer in the BRS MLC Kavitha’s case, he said it indicates a behind-the-scenes agreement.

“Sluggish Investigations Prove Political Understanding”

Prabhakar alleged that after the Congress lawyer began representing Kavitha, inquiry committees in related cases started showing deliberate delays. “This is a clear sign of a covert political understanding,” he claimed.

Also Read: Telangana Promises 3,500 New Homes per Constituency, Aims to Make One Crore Women Millionaires

Welfare Schemes Ignored the Poor and Disabled

He criticised both BRS and Congress for failing to deliver welfare schemes to the truly needy. “Schemes were not implemented transparently and those without political connections, especially the poor and disabled, were left out of Indiramma house allotments,” he said. He demanded a judicial inquiry into the implementation of welfare schemes under the current government.

Praise for Operation Sindoor and Call for National Unity

Lauding the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, Prabhakar said India had effectively isolated Pakistan on the global stage. He took a swipe at Communist parties for remaining silent on issues of national security, stating that their relevance was diminishing. He urged all citizens to join the upcoming ‘Tiranga Yatra’, transcending caste, religion, and region, to promote unity.