Telangana Promises 3,500 New Homes per Constituency, Aims to Make One Crore Women Millionaires

Khammam: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday asserted that the Congress-led State government is committed to ensuring that welfare schemes reach every household, ranging from loan waivers for farmers to employment opportunities for youth.

Addressing a public meeting at Errupalem mandal headquarters in Madhira constituency, the Deputy CM detailed the various flagship initiatives rolled out in the first year of governance.

Government to Publish Household-wise Spending Data

Bhatti announced that the State government will soon release detailed calculations of expenditure per household and village, showcasing the transparency and accountability of public spending.

He took a swipe at the previous government, accusing it of leaving behind a massive debt of Rs 7 lakh crore, despite having ruled a resource-rich state for a decade.

Rs. 11,600 Crore Allocated to Health Sector

Bhatti emphasized that despite financial constraints, the government is prioritizing critical sectors. “We are spending Rs. 11,600 crore on the health sector, and more funds will be allocated soon,” he said.

3,500 Indiramma Houses per Constituency in First Year

He announced the construction of Indiramma houses for the homeless, targeting completion within five years. In the first year alone, 3,500 houses will be constructed per constituency, with Rs. 22,500 crores allocated for the project.

Boost to Tribal Farmers Through Indira Giri Watershed Programme

Bhatti also highlighted benefits under the Forest Rights Act, stating that all tribal farmers with land titles would receive free borewells, pump sets, solar electricity, and saplings of palm oil and avocado through the Indira Giri Watershed Development programme.

Target to Make One Crore Women Millionaires

Outlining a bold goal, Bhatti said, “We aim to transform one crore women into millionaires over five years.” In the first year, the government has provided Rs. 21,000 crore to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to empower women economically.

Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme for Youth Empowerment

To tackle unemployment, the government has introduced the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme with a budget of Rs. 9,000 crore, aimed at making youth self-reliant. Bhatti announced that sanction letters for the scheme will be distributed on June 2, benefiting five lakh unemployed youth.