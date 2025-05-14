Miss World Contestants Explore Historic Wonders of Warangal

Warangal: The Miss World 2025 contestants experienced the rich heritage of Telangana on Wednesday as they visited the historic sites of Warangal and Mulugu districts. Dressed in traditional attire, the international beauty ambassadors were greeted with cultural performances and guided tours of ancient monuments.

Two Groups Visit Iconic Kakatiya Monuments

The contestants were divided into two groups for the cultural tour. A team of 22 participants explored the Thousand Pillars Temple in Hanmakonda and the iconic Warangal Fort, while another group of 35 contestants visited the Ramappa Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in Palampet village of Mulugu district.

Traditional Welcome and Cultural Show at Ramappa Temple

At the Ramappa Temple, the contestants received a grand traditional welcome, complete with vibrant Gussadi and Kommu Koya dance performances by local artists. Special rituals were also conducted at the temple to mark the occasion.

Dr. K. Panduranga Rao, retired professor from NIT Warangal, offered detailed insights into the architectural brilliance and history of the 13th-century temple, leaving the contestants fascinated by its craftsmanship and spiritual aura.

Cultural Interaction and Perini Dance Performance

Minister for Panchayat Raj Seethakka coordinated the visit and interacted with the Miss World delegates. Later, the contestants were treated to an elegant Perini dance performance and a mesmerizing light show at the Ramappa Temple, enhancing their cultural experience.

Traditional Sarees, Nandeeshwara Idol, and Group Photos at Thousand Pillars Temple

The group visiting the Thousand Pillars Temple was seen wearing traditional sarees, adding to the cultural ambiance of the event. Local guides explained the temple’s architectural marvels and the significance of the massive Nandeeshwara idol, which many contestants respectfully touched while learning about its features.

The visit concluded with group photographs on the temple steps and a memorable photo session with Minister Seethakka, capturing the historic moment of global beauty icons engaging with Telangana’s glorious past.