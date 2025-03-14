Major Reservoirs Running Dry in Telangana: Hyderabad Faces Drinking Water Shortage

Telangana is staring at a major water crisis as water levels in key irrigation projects, including Sripada Yellampalli, Sriram Sagar, and Nagarjuna Sagar, continue to decline. The looming shortage threatens not just agricultural output but also drinking water supply, with concerns mounting over a severe scarcity by May. Political parties have raised alarm over the impact on Rabi crops across 10 lakh acres.

Crisis in Godavari Basin Projects

Farmers relying on the Godavari basin projects are facing dire conditions. The Sripada Yellampalli project, with a gross storage capacity of 20.18 TMC, currently holds only 12 TMC, which is below the minimum requirement of 15 TMC for drinking water needs, including for Hyderabad.

The Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP), crucial for irrigation in Nizamabad, Karimnagar, and surrounding districts, is also running low, with only 26 TMC stored against its 90.31 TMC capacity. Crops under SRSP Stage II in Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad have already dried up, while over 2,000 irrigation tanks are close to drying, affecting groundwater levels and drinking water availability.

Also Read: Hyderabad Water Board Cracks Down on Water Wasters – Heavy Fines Imposed!

Irrigation Plans in Jeopardy

The water crisis is jeopardizing irrigation for 4.42 lakh acres in Nizamabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, and Peddapalli. The Kakatiya canal zones, which started receiving water in December, will stop supply by April 10. Farmers are struggling with delayed crop transplantation and extended harvest periods, increasing the risk of massive losses. Already, one lakh acres of crops in tail-end areas of SRSP are suffering due to insufficient water supply.

Devadula Project Hit by Negligence

The Devadula Project, designed to supply water to farmlands, is facing severe challenges. Poor maintenance of the canal system under the Congress government has worsened the crisis. Farmers in Hanamkonda and Jangaon are struggling as the government’s failure to clear pipeline maintenance bills has halted water pumping. In Devaruppula mandal, 60% of crops are drying up due to lack of water.

Krishna Basin Projects Under Stress

The Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP), a key drinking water source for Hyderabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Khammam, is witnessing rapid depletion. Despite the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) restricting Andhra Pradesh’s water usage to drinking purposes, water continues to be diverted for irrigation, worsening the crisis.

The current storage in NSP is 150 TMC against its 312 TMC capacity, with water levels already dropping to 520 feet, nearing the minimum drawdown level of 510 feet. In Srisailam, storage has dwindled to 69 TMC, with only half of it being usable by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Hyderabad Prepares for Emergency Measures

Fearing a drinking water crisis by mid-May, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is gearing up for emergency pumping from Nagarjuna Sagar. Authorities are urging the government to prioritize drinking water needs and ensure immediate measures to mitigate the crisis.

The situation remains critical, and without timely interventions, Telangana could face one of its worst water shortages in recent years.