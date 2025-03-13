Hyderabad Water Board Cracks Down on Water Wasters – Heavy Fines Imposed!

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has issued a stern warning against the misuse of drinking water, stating that strict action will be taken against violators.

Resident Fined for Water Misuse in Jubilee Hills

The announcement comes after an incident in Jubilee Hills, where a resident was fined for using drinking water to wash a bike in front of his house. Following this, authorities have received multiple complaints about water wastage across the city.

Citizens Urged to Conserve Water

Officials have urged residents to use water responsibly, especially given the increasing demand and the need for conservation. The Water Board has provided multiple channels for the public to report instances of water misuse, including a dedicated customer care helpline and direct complaints to local authorities.

Also Read: Hyderabad Holi Amid Ramadan: Slaughterhouses Shut, No Forced Colors, CP C.V. Anand Issues Strict Orders

Penalties for Water Wastage

Residents are reminded that drinking water should be used strictly for domestic purposes and not for activities like vehicle washing, gardening, or construction work. Violators will face fines and further penalties as per the Water Board regulations.

Public Participation in Water Conservation

The HMWSSB continues to monitor water usage across Hyderabad and encourages public participation in preventing wastage to ensure an adequate water supply for all.