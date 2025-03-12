Hyderabad: Holi Amid Ramadan: Slaughterhouses Shut, No Forced Colors, CP C.V. Anand Issues Strict Orders

Hyderabad’s civic and police authorities have announced special measures for Holi on March 14, as the festival coincides with the holy month of Ramadan. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has ordered the closure of slaughterhouses and beef shops, while the Hyderabad and Cyberabad police commissioners have issued directives prohibiting the forced application of colors on individuals, places, or vehicles.

GHMC Orders Closure of Slaughterhouses

GHMC Commissioner has issued a directive mandating the closure of all cattle slaughterhouses and beef retail shops under its jurisdiction on Holi. This decision aligns with similar past measures taken to maintain communal harmony in the city, which has a substantial Muslim population, especially in the Old City area.

Police Prohibit Forced Application of Colors

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand and Cyberabad Commissioner have issued orders banning the throwing of colors or colored water on unwilling individuals in public places, streets, and on vehicles. The directive also restricts group movement of two-wheelers and other vehicles that could disturb public peace and order.

The police order explicitly states:

“Throwing colors or smearing unwilling persons with color on public roads, causing annoyance, is prohibited. Group movement of vehicles in a manner that disturbs public peace is also restricted.”

The restrictions will be in place from 6 PM on March 13 to 6 AM on March 15.

Hyderabad’s Tradition of Mutual Consideration

Hyderabad has witnessed similar gestures of communal understanding in the past. When Ganesh Visarjan coincided with Milad-un-Nabi, Muslim community leaders voluntarily rescheduled their procession following police appeals.

Controversial Remark from UP BJP Minister

Meanwhile, the restrictions come at a time when a BJP minister in Uttar Pradesh sparked controversy, suggesting that Muslims should cover themselves with a “tarpaulin hijab” on Holi. The remark has drawn sharp reactions, with critics calling it an unwarranted provocation.

Maintaining Harmony in the City

With Holi and Ramadan overlapping, authorities in Hyderabad are ensuring that celebrations and religious observances coexist peacefully. These measures aim to prevent any communal tensions and ensure a smooth festival experience for all residents.