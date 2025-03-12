Telangana’s 765 Sq. Km ‘Future City’ to Become India’s First Net-Zero Urban Hub

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma announced that the Future City, a massive urban and industrial development project covering 765 square kilometres across 56 villages, will be a game-changer for the state.

Addressing the joint session of the State Legislature on the first day of the Budget session, the governor highlighted the government’s vision for sustainable urban expansion.

Future City Development Authority to Be Established

To ensure the planned development of this world-class city, the government will set up a Future City Development Authority. The project aims to make Future City India’s first net-zero city, emphasizing sustainability, smart infrastructure, and industrial clusters. Strategically located between the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar Highways, the development will integrate AI City, Pharma, and Manufacturing Clusters, along with multimodal mobility and metro connectivity.

Metro Expansion and Musi River Rejuvenation

Governor Dev Varma also spoke about other key urban projects, including:

Expansion of the metro rail network to enhance connectivity

to enhance connectivity Musi River Rejuvenation Project , which aims to revitalize the river and surrounding areas

, which aims to Strengthening Telangana’s position as a leader in innovation, infrastructure, and sustainability

Legislative Moves for Social Justice

The Telangana government has also proposed major legislative changes for social justice, including:

A 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) , based on the recently conducted caste survey

, based on the recently conducted A Bill for the subcategorization of Scheduled Castes (SCs), as per recommendations from the Justice Shameem Akther Commission

Telangana’s Agricultural Achievements

Telangana has emerged as India’s top paddy producer, with a record 260 lakh metric tonnes of production. The state government has implemented several farmer welfare measures, including:

Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver , benefiting 25.35 lakh farmers (totaling Rs 20,616.89 crore )

, benefiting (totaling ) Rythu Bharosa scheme , increasing direct financial assistance to Rs 12,000 per acre per year

, increasing Indiramma Aathmeeya Bharosa , offering Rs 12,000 per annum to landless agricultural labourers

, offering Rs 500 per quintal bonus for fine variety paddy, ensuring fair pricing and income security

for fine variety paddy, ensuring Establishment of 566 Rythu Vedikas and Telangana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission to address farmer concerns

Vision for Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma reiterated that Telangana is at the cusp of transformation, focusing on inclusive development, technological leadership, and sustainable progress. The government aims to:

Attract global investments in renewable energy, AI, and high-tech industries

in Strengthen digital infrastructure to position Telangana as a leader in modern technology

to position Telangana as a Expand education, healthcare, and women’s empowerment initiatives

With bold reforms and people-centric governance, Telangana is striving to build a self-reliant, inclusive, and future-ready state.