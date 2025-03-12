Hyderabad’s Historic Puranapul Bridge Awaits Full Restoration

Hyderabad’s first-ever bridge, Puranapul, built in 1578 over the Musi River, continues to wait for a full-fledged restoration. Despite its historical and architectural significance, the bridge remains neglected, serving as a marketplace for vendors rather than a preserved monument.

A 16th-Century Marvel withstanding Time

Constructed during the Qutb Shahi era, Puranapul spans 600 feet long and 54 feet above the riverbed, supported by 22 arches. It is the only bridge in Hyderabad that survived the devastating 1908 Musi floods, making it an invaluable part of the city’s heritage.

Traffic Restrictions and Past Attempts at Restoration

Due to safety concerns, the bridge was closed for vehicular traffic decades ago, with a parallel bridge constructed for daily commuters. In 2002, when N. Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister of unified Andhra Pradesh, the bridge was renamed ‘Pyarana Pul’ and underwent a minor facelift. However, these efforts were short-lived, and the bridge remains occupied by fruit and vegetable vendors.

Legends and Historical Significance

The bridge holds a legendary connection to Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, who, according to some historians, crossed the turbulent Musi River to meet his love, Bhagmati. However, some experts dismiss the existence of Bhagmati, yet the construction of Puranapul remains a landmark moment in Hyderabad’s history.

Unfulfilled Plans for Restoration

Heritage activists and historians have repeatedly urged authorities to restore the bridge. A few years ago, a plan was proposed to:

Clear encroachments

Re-carpet the road

Create a pedestrian-friendly space with seating arrangements

Designate a hawker zone and walking track

Unfortunately, these plans never materialized, leaving the bridge in its current dilapidated state.

Expert Opinions on Puranapul

Historian Mohd Safiullah pointed out that several institutions have inspected the bridge, yet little has been done apart from occasional bush clearing. Professor Benjamin B. Cohen from the University of Utah highlighted in his works that Puranapul played a crucial role in the city’s expansion, facilitating transport between Golconda Fort and the south bank of Musi, laying the foundation for modern Hyderabad.

Future of Puranapul – Will It Ever Be Restored?

Despite multiple proposals and its cultural importance, Puranapul remains neglected. Heritage enthusiasts continue to call for urgent conservation efforts to restore and transform the bridge into a tourist attraction, preserving Hyderabad’s rich history for future generations.