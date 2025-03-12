Telangana
Telangana Budget 2025: State to Present Budget on March 19, Session Ongoing Till March 27
Hyderabad: Budget Session Commences
The budget session of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly began on Wednesday, with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma addressing both houses. Following his speech, the Assembly was adjourned until Thursday.
Table of Contents
Business Advisory Committee Finalizes Schedule
During the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, presided over by Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, it was decided that the session will continue until March 27. Key highlights of the session include:
Important Dates and Events in the Assembly Session
- March 13: Discussion on the motion of thanks for the Governor’s speech.
- March 14: Holiday due to the Holi festival.
- March 15: Continuation of the discussion on the motion of thanks and responses to members’ questions.
- March 16: Holiday.
- March 17-18: Government business will be conducted. Bills related to BC reservations and SC categorization may be introduced.
- March 19: State Budget presentation by the Finance Minister.
- March 20: Holiday.
- March 21: General discussion on the State Budget.
- March 22, 24, 25, 26: Discussions on budget grants.
- March 27: Debate on the Appropriation Bill.
Key Leaders Attending the Budget Session
Prominent leaders participating in the session include:
- Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka
- Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu
- BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar
- Former ministers T Harish Rao and Vemula Prashanth Reddy (BRS)
- A Maheshwar Reddy (BJP)
- Government Whip Beerla Ailayya
- CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao
The budget session is expected to witness intense discussions and debates on key issues such as reservations, financial allocations, and governance policies. Stay tuned for further updates.