Malaika Arora says ‘2024 taught her to trust herself more’ following separation from Arjun Kapoor

Mumba: Malaika Arora recently opened up about the lessons she has learned in 2024, particularly the importance of trusting herself more following her separation from Arjun Kapoor.

In a social media post, the actress reflected on the challenges and growth she has experienced over the past year. Malaika shared her agreement with a post stating that 2024 has been a year of self-discovery and empowerment, teaching her to lean into her own strength and trust her instincts.

On Monday, Arora took to her Instagram and reshared a note reflecting on her 2024 journey. The note came just days after she responded to her ex, Arjun Kapoor’s public comment about being “single.”

The note read, “I don’t hate you, 2024, but you were a difficult year, full of challenges, changes, and learning. You showed me that life can change in the blink of an eye and taught me to trust myself more. But, above all, you made me understand that my health—whether physical, emotional, or mental—is what really matters. There are things I still can’t understand, but I believe that with time, I will understand the reasons and purposes of everything that happened.”

For those who may not know, Malaika Arora faced two significant life changes this year: the loss of her father, Anil Arora, and the end of her seven-year relationship with Arjun Kapoor.

On September 11, Malaika’s father, Anil Arora, tragically passed away, reportedly by suicide, after jumping from the sixth floor of a residential building in Bandra, Mumbai.

In contrast, during a public event around Diwali, Arjun Kapoor confirmed the rumours of his breakup with long-time girlfriend Malaika by stating, “I am single,” while promoting his film.

The couple began dating in 2018, a year after Malaika’s divorce from Arbaaz Khan. Their relationship ended just before Malaika faced the loss of her stepfather. Despite the breakup, Arjun continued to offer his support to her during this challenging time.