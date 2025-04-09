Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Waqf (Amendment) Act, Calls It an Attempt to Snatch Property

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly criticized the newly promulgated Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, calling it an “attempt to snatch others’ property.” Speaking at a program on Vishwa Navkar Mahamantra Divas in Kolkata, Banerjee expressed her concerns about the implications of the Act and its potential impact on minority community properties in the state.

Mamata Banerjee’s Strong Criticism of Waqf (Amendment) Act

In her speech, Mamata Banerjee indirectly attacked the Union government, asserting that no one has the right to take away someone else’s property. “Just as no one has the right to snatch my property, similarly, I too do not have the right to snatch others’ property. In West Bengal, I will never allow that,” Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came in response to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which has been a point of contention in several parts of the country. The Act aims to amend provisions related to the administration of Waqf properties, but Banerjee is concerned it might lead to the exploitation of properties belonging to the minority community.

Commitment to Protect Minority Rights and Properties

Banerjee reiterated her commitment to safeguarding the interests of the minority community in West Bengal, where approximately 33 percent of the population belongs to this group. She assured the people that her government would always protect their rights and properties. “Always remember that your Didi (elder sister) is here to protect you and your property. Our mission should be – ‘Jio Aur Jine Do’ (Live and let live),” Banerjee declared.

The Chief Minister’s comments come amid rising tensions in Jangipur, Murshidabad district, where violence broke out over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, highlighting the contentious nature of the legislation in some regions.

Mamata Banerjee Criticizes BJP for Divisive Politics

Banerjee also criticized the Union government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their alleged role in dividing the nation through politics. She claimed that attempts to divide people would ultimately damage the future and economy of India. “Attempts to divide people will ruin the future of the country. It will ruin the economy of the country. It will weaken the country. The country will get stronger only if the path of unity is followed,” Banerjee emphasized.

Call for Unity and Resolve to Protect Harmony

On a more personal note, the Chief Minister urged the people of West Bengal to unite and work towards fostering harmony in the state. “We will have to fight for the sake of unity. We will have to think of unity. We will have to work for unity. Even if I am shot, I will not distract from the path of unity,” she stated, reinforcing her position on promoting a united and peaceful society.

Banerjee’s remarks reflect her ongoing opposition to the policies of the Union government, particularly those she believes contribute to social divisions and threaten the unity of the country.

Banerjee’s Continued Advocacy for Minority Rights

Mamata Banerjee’s criticism of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, highlights her ongoing commitment to protecting minority communities and their property in West Bengal. Her statement reflects the growing tensions surrounding the Act and her firm stance against what she perceives as a threat to the rights of minority groups. As the political discourse around the Act intensifies, Banerjee continues to advocate for unity, peace, and protection of all citizens, particularly in the face of divisive politics.