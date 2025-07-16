Mamata Banerjee to Hold Mega Rally in Kolkata Against Harassment of Bengali Migrants

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to lead a major protest rally in Kolkata on Wednesday, just two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the state. The protest is aimed at raising concerns over the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-ruled states.

Rally Route and Participation Details

The rally will commence at 1 PM from College Square (North Kolkata) and culminate at Dorina Crossing (Central Kolkata). Mamata will be accompanied by Abhishek Banerjee, her nephew and the TMC national general secretary. This marks her first major rally since August last year.

TMC Labels BJP as “Anti-Bengali”

Also Read: Shreya Ghoshal Says ‘Saiyaara’ Is Filled with Innocence and Purity

According to Trinamool Congress leaders, the protest is a response to the rising discrimination faced by Bengalis in several BJP-ruled states. Incidents include labeling Bengali migrants as Bangladeshis, cutting off essential services like water and electricity, despite proper documentation.

Counter to BJP’s Hindutva Narrative

The rally is being seen as a strategic move to counter the BJP’s Hindutva campaign and bolster the TMC’s position ahead of its Martyrs’ Day event. TMC alleges that BJP is using religion-based politics to alienate Bengalis and suppress their rights in other Indian states.