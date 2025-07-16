Shreya Ghoshal Says ‘Saiyaara’ Is Filled with Innocence and Purity

Mumbai: Celebrated playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has expressed deep admiration for her latest project, the reprise version of the title track from YRF’s upcoming film Saiyaara. Known for her soulful voice and emotional depth, Shreya shared that Saiyaara stands out as one of the most heartfelt films she has worked on.

Shreya Ghoshal on Saiyaara: “So Much Innocence and Purity”

Speaking about the film and its music, Shreya said,

“Saiyaara is one of the most special films I have worked on in my career. There is so much innocence, so much purity in this film and its songs. It’s truly special to be a part of this project.”

She added that it had been a while since she came across a song that touched her heart so deeply.

“A Song Full of Heart”: Shreya on the Reprised Title Track

Collaborating with Yash Raj Films and director Mohit Suri, Shreya said she was proud to lend her voice to a reprise that is both beautifully written and emotionally charged.

“It has so much heart that I hope people connect with it deeply and fall in love all over again,” she said.

Shreya Calls the Saiyaara Track “Timeless”

Shreya believes the track has an eternal quality that’s rare in today’s Bollywood music.

“There is something very timeless about the Saiyaara track. I wish the entire team of Saiyaara all the best. This film is really anticipated and I hope it becomes a huge success.”

Produced by Akshaye Widhani, CEO of YRF, Saiyaara is scheduled to release on July 18, 2025. The film marks the debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, and features a star-studded musical lineup including:

“Saiyaara” Title Track – Faheem-Arslan

– Faheem-Arslan “Barbaad” – Jubin Nautiyal

– Jubin Nautiyal “Tum Ho Toh” – Vishal Mishra

– Vishal Mishra “Humsafar” – Sachet-Parampara

– Sachet-Parampara “Dhun” – Arijit Singh & Mithoon

Shreya Ghoshal: The Queen of Dynamics

With a career spanning two decades, Shreya Ghoshal has received multiple honors including:

5 National Film Awards

4 Kerala State Film Awards

2 Tamil Nadu State Film Awards

Maharashtra, Telangana, and BFJA Awards

She continues to charm audiences across the world with her unmatched vocal versatility and emotive singing.