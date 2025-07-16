Centre Invites Telugu CMs to Talk and Solve Krishna-Godavari River Dispute

Hyderabad: In a major step toward resolving long-standing inter-state water disputes, the Central Government has convened a high-level meeting with the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to address water-sharing issues related to the Krishna and Godavari River basins.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Heads to Delhi for Crucial Water Talks

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, departed for New Delhi on Tuesday evening. The duo will represent Telangana in the meeting scheduled for Wednesday, which is expected to be a pivotal step in addressing the Krishna-Godavari river water disputes between the two Telugu states.

Centre Aims to Mediate Long-Pending River Sharing Conflicts

The meeting, convened by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, comes amid increasing political and environmental pressure to resolve river water allocation conflicts that have persisted since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Officials stated that the meeting will focus on “fair and transparent water allocation, pending tribunal issues, and joint river management mechanisms.”

Krishna-Godavari Dispute: A Decade-Old Stalemate

The Krishna and Godavari rivers, vital lifelines for both states, have been a subject of bitter disputes over water sharing, project control, and jurisdictional authority. Telangana has consistently raised objections over Andhra Pradesh’s usage of Krishna waters, while Andhra Pradesh has sought a greater share in Godavari projects.

The Telangana government has also been demanding the reallocation of Krishna water share post-bifurcation, citing regional water stress and project discrimination.

High Hopes for Amicable Resolution

This meeting is seen as a positive step towards an amicable resolution. Both governments are under public and legal pressure to ensure fair access to river resources, particularly as monsoon-dependent water availability remains unpredictable.

Water management experts suggest that joint operational protocols and data-sharing mechanisms between the two states will be essential to resolve the issue sustainably.