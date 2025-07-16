No More Excuses: Seethakka Orders Strict Timelines for Kamareddy Development Works

Kamareddy: Minister for Women and Child Welfare Dhanasari Anasuya Seethakka issued a stern warning to district officials in Kamareddy, expressing strong displeasure over delays in developmental works despite funds being sanctioned more than six months ago. She emphasized that negligence will not be tolerated and assured strict disciplinary action against departments responsible for project delays.

All Projects Must Meet Timelines, Says Minister Seethakka

During a detailed review meeting at the Kamareddy Integrated District Offices Complex (DIOC) on Tuesday, Seethakka instructed officials to ensure timely completion of all sanctioned works. She ordered departments to clear pending bills, remove administrative hurdles, and take personal responsibility for progress in their respective departments.

"No excuse for delay will be entertained. Officials must ensure that development reaches the people on time," she said firmly.

New Anganwadi Buildings to Begin Soon

Seethakka also announced that the construction of new Anganwadi centers would commence shortly in Kamareddy. She reiterated the Congress government’s commitment to enhancing women and child welfare schemes and ensuring infrastructure development in rural and semi-urban areas.

Shabbir Ali Stresses Monsoon Health Precautions

Government Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir, who also addressed the review meeting, highlighted the urgent need for preventing seasonal diseases like dengue and viral fevers during the monsoon season. He directed health and municipal departments to:

Clean and disinfect water tanks

Clear drainage systems immediately

Conduct mosquito control and fumigation drives in sensitive areas

Key Officials and Leaders Attend District Review

The high-level meeting was attended by:

Zaheerabad MP Suresh Shetkar

MLAs Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Madan Mohan Rao, and Lakshmi Kantha Rao

Women and Child Welfare Secretary Anita Ramachandran

Panchayat Raj ENC Kanaka Ratnam

District Collector Ashish Sangwan

SP Rajesh Chandra

District Forest Officer Nikita

Banswada Sub-Collector Kiranmayi

Congress party leaders, workers, and local officials

The meeting focused on the implementation status of government schemes, sanctioned tenders, and utilization of development funds.